49ers Predicted to Reunite with Jets Veteran in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers are being linked to a move for a familiar face who is currently plying his trade with the New York Jets.

San Francisco is reeling after three straight losses and their playoff hopes are in jeopardy. While it’s still too early to look toward rebuilding, the B/R Scouting Department is already seeing a potential match with Jets CB Isaiah Oliver.

“While Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green will still be under contract in 2025 and could be the defense’s starters, San Francisco has several impending free agents at cornerback this offseason,” a December 2 article states. “In other words, the position group could use some extra depth in the offseason, and Oliver played well for the club as a backup/spot starter in 2023. Also, he’s played well in that role for the Jets this year and shouldn’t be too expensive on the open market.”

Oliver would be an easy add, primarily because of his familiarity with the franchise and the fact that he would be cheap. If the 49ers want to roll with CB Deommodore Lenoir and potentially Charvarius Ward in 2025, Oliver could become the No. 3 or 4 corner.

Oliver’s Journey Through the NFL

After impressing at Colorado, Oliver first entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. Oliver spent 5 years in Atlanta, but could never hold down the starting job after the 2019 season.

His last season with the Falcons was one of his best campaigns. Despite starting 5 games and only making 12 appearances, Oliver nabbed an INT and swatted 7 passes.

His performance was solid, but not good enough to get extended. That led Oliver to the 49ers and a two-year, $6.75 million contract. Only half the money was guaranteed, with the deal being set up for San Francisco to keep him for Year 2 if he played a big enough role.

That didn’t exactly happen. Oliver played all 17 games, but only earned one interception and two PDs. The Niners released Oliver after the 2024 Super Bowl, which prompted the Jets to sign him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

49ers Looking at Turnover in Secondary

Whether Oliver returns to San Francisco or not, the 49ers will likely be seeing significant change in their DB group. Ward is set to be a free agent, and his time away from the team this year makes his future a lot less clear than it was a year ago.

But on top of Ward, the Niners also have three other CBs that are set to hit free agency. Ambry Thomas‘ rookie deal ends in 2025, while veteran depth options Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin’s deals will expire in the offseason.

Someone like Oliver would be a natural replacement for Yiadom or Thomas. But the potential hole Ward could leave would be a fairly big hole to fill. San Francisco has struggled without him this season, and top-tier corners are hard to come by.

The best solution may be investing in the draft. San Francisco has had considerable success with 1st-round picks over the Kyle Shanahan era and names like Texas’ Jahdae Barron and Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison will likely be available later in the opening round.