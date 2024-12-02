49ers QB Brock Purdy Drops Blunt 2-Word Message After Bills Loss

The San Francisco 49ers are in dire straights after a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, and QB Brock Purdy knows it.

San Francisco dropped to 5-7 after a 35-10 defeat in Buffalo. After the major dent to the Niners’ playoff hopes, Purdy spoke openly on the loss including a blunt opening message.

“It sucks.”

Purdy went on to speak about the team’s losses in close games. Sunday night was a blatant blowout, but Purdy couldn’t help but think about the 4 games San Francisco has lost by less than 6 points.

“All the games that we’ve been in, outside the last two, every drive matters, every time you touch the ball matters. And finishing close games matters,” Purdy said. “And so, now here we are, 5-7. That’s just the reality of it. That’s the NFL. But we got to man up and do something about it, and we have the right guys in the locker room to do that. I know that. I have faith in that. And it starts with myself, too. I got to do my job better.”

San Francisco will get a chance to bounce back on December 8 when they take on the Chicago Bears.

George Kittle Staying Optimistic

As poor as this season has gone, 49ers TE George Kittle believes that the 2023 NFC Champions could still turn the season around. San Francisco has won plenty of must-win games under head coach Kyle Shanahan, but they are essentially entering a “win-or-go-home” situation each week.

“Football’s tough. Stuff happens, and you’re either gonna let it beat you down into an oblivion, and you’re just gonna give up, or you’re gonna continue to go out there and swing and fight every single day that you have. And what’s crazy is we only have so many opportunities left, but we’re technically not out of the playoffs or anything like that… The only way to make this feel better is to go take advantage of next week and try to get a win,” Kittle explained.

San Francisco has some winnable games remaining, such as the next two home games against the Bears and Los Angeles Rams. However, the December 30 clash against the 11-1 Detroit Lions looms large. Especially since the Niners will likely be without their top offensive weapon.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Suffers Another Injury

It’s already been a campaign to forget for Christian McCaffrey, who missed the first half of the season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. But against the Bills, C-Mac went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the game.

Shanahan did not provide any good news after the game either. It appears as if the 49ers will need to navigate the rest of the year without McCaffrey.

“I think potentially (it’s season-ending),” Shanahan said . “I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I’m not exactly sure yet… It was frustrating. He had a great week of practice and I could feel his urgency and stuff and thought he came out great, looking really good, and it looked like he just got his shoestring there,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers will be able to confirm McCaffrey’s status later in the week.