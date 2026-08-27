San Francisco 49ers Sign 6-foot-4, 261-Pound Ex-Raiders Edge Rusher

It sure seems like the only 2 edge rushers who should feel any security on the San Francisco 49ers roster right now seem like the 2 who might not even be playing when the season starts — Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams.

The evidence is the 49ers continuing to sign edge rushers ahead of their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday with 6-foot-4, 261-pound former University of Minnesota star Jah Joyner.

“49ers signed UFL Gamblers defensive lineman Jay Joyner today, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Joyner’s signing came after a successful workout for the 49ers earlier in the day.

“San Francisco hosted edge rusher Jah Joyner for a tryout ahead of the preseason finale,” T2 Thomsen wrote on his official X account earlier Wednesday. “With edge depth being tested, every workout matters as the 53-man roster deadline approaches.”

Joyner Had Brief Stint With Raiders in 2025

Joyner capped his career at Minnesota by making his case to be a draft pick with 2 solid seasons — he had a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2023 and a whopping 7 pass deflections in 2024. Over those last 2 seasons, he had 50 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 13 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, and 8 pass deflections.

His 4.60-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine was excellent for his position as well, and NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Joyner as a 6th-round pick.

Play

“Long-limbed edge defender with highs and lows on tape that make him a little more challenging to project,” Zierlein wrote in 2024. “Joyner is a tight-hipped, short-stepping rusher with unimpressive speed and power. His hand work is basic, but he’s resilient and creates opportunities on the edges by utilizing his length and nose for the ball. He lacks a functional anchor to hold up against NFL run blockers and will need to play wide or standing until he improves his core strength and tightens up his block take-on. Joyner has traits but too many mismatched pieces in his game, which makes him a developmental prospect with a lower ceiling.”

49ers’ Edge Rushers Coming Off Serious Injuries

How the 49ers look at edge rusher when they take the field against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, on September 10 is anybody’s guess.

Bosa, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, tore his ACL early in the 2025 regular season and hasn’t practiced since August 3.

Williams, the 49ers’ 2025 1st-round pick, tore his ACL in Week 9 and hasn’t practiced at all in training camp or the preseason.