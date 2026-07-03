49ers Get Strong Free Agent Take on Kevin Zeitler, Joey Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers are in a win-now window and have roughly $71 million in cap space for potential one-year contracts, per Over the Cap. As a result, could the Niners look at veteran free agents to bolster the team for the 2026 season?

In a July 2 article by Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, he noted two veterans who would make sense for the 49ers on both offense and defense. Regarding the offense, DeArdo matches Kevin Zeitler to beef up the Niners’ offensive line, and he chose San Francisco as the destination for veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Bosa showed last season with the Buffalo Bills that he has plenty left in the tank. During the 2025 season, the former Bills pass rusher played 563 snaps, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade.

He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season.

Meanwhile, Zeitler spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, playing 909 offensive snaps and earning a 74.5 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he allowed 16 total pressures, four sacks, and two QB hits to opposing pass rushers while also receiving four penalties.

Why Kevin Zeitler, Joey Bosa Make Sense for Niners

Regarding Zeitler, DeArdo explained why the veteran offensive lineman makes sense for the Niners.

“While a reunion with the Browns also makes sense, the 36-year-old Zeitler would likely prefer to play on a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations,” DeArdo wrote.“In San Francisco, Zeitler would likely be a better option at starting left guard than Connor Colby, a 2025 seventh-round pick.

“Zeitler, who has blocked for five 1,000-yard rushers over the course of his career, would fit right in inside Kyle Shanahan’s run-heavy offensive scheme.”

Meanwhile, as for Bosa, who has been linked the entire offseason to the Niners as many would like to see him team up with his younger brother Nick Bosa, DeArdo noted why the veteran pass rusher is an ideal fit for the 49ers.

“There are rumblings that the soon-to-be 31-year-old Bosa is considering retirement,” DeArdo added in his article. “If he decides to play an 11th season, Bosa — who led the NFL with five forced fumbles last season — will likely have several suitors that may include the 49ers, who employ his younger brother.

“Speaking of Nick Bosa, he and fellow pass rusher Mykel Williams are returning from season-ending ACL tears, so adding a player of Joey Bosa’s caliber would give the 49ers some much-needed depth at one of football’s most important positions.”

Insider on Joey Bosa’s Future Amid 49ers Speculation

Despite the speculation linking the older Bosa to San Francisco, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter recently noted that retirement could be an option for the former Los Angeles Chargers star if he doesn’t get the ideal situation.

“People have brought this up because Nick Bosa is out there, and it would always be fantastic to see Nick and Joey Bosa playing together,” Schefter said on the June 23 edition of “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “But Joey Bosa is a free agent right now, and Joey Bosa has made so much money in his career that I think some people have wondered whether we will see him play in the NFL again.

“I think it is more likely than not, to use a phrase that shows up sometimes when we say that here and on other sites, that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down. Now again, could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Yeah.”