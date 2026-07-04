49ers Receive Compelling Message on Free Agent Kyle Van Noy

The San Francisco 49ers‘ edge position remains a question mark for some heading into the 2026 NFL season. San Francisco will have Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning to help improve a pass rush that recorded only 20 team sacks.

Moreover, the team did draft Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and at 25 years old, the Niners are likely expecting production right out of the gate from the rookie.

Still, some would like to see the 49ers dip into the veteran free-agent market to bolster their pass rush for the 2026 season. In a July 3 article, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Kyle Van Noy makes sense for the Niners.

“Adding Van Noy would be a sensible move for the San Francisco 49ers,” Knox wrote. “The 49ers recorded just 20 sacks last season, and they have Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both recovering from season-ending injuries.

“While both could be back early in the season—and the team added Romello Height in Round 3—San Francisco is a playoff contender that shouldn’t take chances with its edge rush. Van Noy has also made it clear that he views San Francisco as an attractive landing spot.”

What Would Kyle Van Noy Bring to the 49ers?

Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, Van Noy posted a 63.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran pass rusher had a PFF pass-rush grade of 51.8 and run-defense grade of 76.7. Van Noy. He also generated 27 total pressures as a pass rusher, including two sacks, 17 hurries, and eight hits.

Moreover, Knox believes Van Noy’s experience would be ideal for the Niners, and the player appears to have some football left in the tank.

“Van Noy has done a bit of everything during his 12-year NFL career. He was primarily a special teams contributor early on with the Detroit Lions and was largely an all-around linebacker during his time with the New England Patriots.

“Over the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, he’s morphed into a very productive rotational edge-rusher. In three seasons with Baltimore, Van Noy recorded 23.5 sacks and 54 quarterback pressures.”

Kyle Van Noy Would Like to Play for the 49ers

Furthermore, it appears that Van Noy would like to play for the 49ers and be teammates with Fred Warner, with whom he played at BYU.

“I really would like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners,” Van Noy said on the May 5 edition of “Up & Adams.” “I think they’ve got something cooking over there; I know they love Joey Bosa because of Nick and all that [and] I get that. But I would love to play with my little brother. That’s my guy. And I think they’ve got something cooking over there.”

It will be interesting to see if the 49ers do decide to explore the free agent market to add a veteran on a one-year deal between now and the start of the season. Nonetheless, the Niners might want to wait to see what they have and then explore the trade market to make any upgrades rather than sign an aging player.