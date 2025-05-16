49ers Free-Agent Signing Takes Wild Turn as Reported Contract Called Off

Back on April 29, it was announced that the 49ers had made a move on the free-agent market: They were signing veteran offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, who had played eight years with division rival Arizona before signing with the Chiefs last year to fill their ever-churning left tackle spot. Humphries had suffered an ACL tear in 2023, and signed on late last season. He only played parts of two games with the Chiefs before they opted to keep left guard Joe Thuney out at tackle for the playoffs.

The 49ers, it seemed, were signing Humphries for line depth, especially important given the uncertain status of potential future Hall of Famer Trent Williams. Humphries’ agency, AMDG Sports, even announced the deal on Twitter/X.

“Back healthy and ready to work,” the agency’s post read.

The one and only problem with the message was this: According to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area, there was not contract with Humphries in place and the 49ers are no longer planning to give one.

49ers Signing Was Reported by Agency

Here’s what 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco reported on Thursday:

“Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries has not agreed to terms with the 49ers as previously reported, multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday. Humphries appeared to be heading to the 49ers in the days after the 2025 NFL Draft. His representation announced on April 29 that the sides agreed to a deal.

“But that contract was not finalized, and nothing appears imminent. Humphries remains a free agent after appearing in just two games during the 2024 season due to injuries.”

Maiocco wrote, too, that the later signings of two other veterans, Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere, came because the deal for Humphries “fell through.”

Trent Williams Health a Key

All of this, really, hinges on Williams, who will go down as one of the greatest offensive linemen in league history. But Williams turns 37 in July and has dealt with persistent injury issues, mostly with his ankles. When he is on the field, even at his advanced age, the 49ers are that much better–they were 28-11 in the past three seasons when Williams plays, and 3-9 without him.

The team has indicated that Williams at least intends to return to full health and play in 2025.

“Trent’s playing and he’s ready and I think he’s really motivated to come back,” GM John Lynch said at the NFL scouting combine. “That’s rarified air that Trent lives in and when you’re a player that has experience playing at those heights, you don’t want to play unless you’re playing at those at that level. And I think that’s where Trent’s at.

“I think we’re going to see a real motivated Trent Williams to come back and have a great year. And that’s a good thing for us.”