49ers Pushed to Swing Trade for Award-Winning Star WR

Despite dealing with several key injuries throughout the season, the San Francisco 49ers might be the best team in the NFL. The team is 6-0 right now and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

The one thing that could derail the team is injuries, especially at wide receiver. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season, while both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are banged up. The 49ers still have a top-three offense, but it’s going to be difficult to maintain that if the injuries keep piling up.

It’s no secret that Kyle Shanahan loves wide receivers. If the 49ers really want to go all out on trying to win a Super Bowl this season, they could look to swing a big trade. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker believes the 49ers should make a deal for New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

“The 2026 campaign marks another season in which the Jets have been largely uninspiring, but not due to Wilson’s performance. His 79.3 PFF receiving grade is the 14th-best among qualified receivers, averaging 2.18 yards per route run with a 120.0 passer rating when targeted,” Locker wrote.

“San Francisco’s receivers have performed admirably, placing fifth in collective PFF receiving grade and first in positive EPA rate generated. However, injuries have continued to besiege the 49ers’ receiving corps, with star Mike Evans battling an Achilles and Deebo Samuel out due to a hamstring strain. The depth behind those aging veterans is also unproven at best.”

Wilson Could Take 49ers ‘Over the Top’

Wilson has been a very productive player for the Jets despite constantly having issues at quarterback. He was banged up last season, but seems to have returned to form this year.

Wilson is only 26 and on a long-term contract. He could be what the 49ers have been looking for. Locker thinks this could be the move the team needs to make if they’re going to win the Super Bowl.

“The Jets don’t seem pressed to deal Wilson, but his low target share has continued propping up in recent weeks,” Locker wrote. “On top of that, general manager Darren Mougey has swiftly established himself as a wheeler-dealer executive, making almost anyone on the team’s roster a plausible target. The 49ers already own one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in football, but a player like Wilson would take them over the top as Super Bowl favorites — even if the cost wouldn’t be cheap.”

What’s Wilson’s Price in a Trade?

The issue with trading for Wilson is that he won’t be cheap. The Jets likely won’t take anything less than a first-round pick for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 49ers have used first-round picks on wide receivers in the past, so it’s hard to imagine they’d have a problem using one to trade for a proven star. If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, they’d have the No. 32 pick in the draft. That’s not that valuable a pick to risk. Even if the 49ers don’t win the Super Bowl, they’ll be picking in the back half of the round.

Unless they feel confident that Samuel and Evans can stay healthy, then trading for Wilson would be a wise move.