George Kittle Drops Honest Quote on 49ers’ Trade for WR Keenan Allen

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a dominant 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week to improve to 7-1 and remain firmly atop the NFC West.

They also decided to improve their roster before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

San Francisco expects Allen to make his debut this Sunday when they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

George Kittle Drops Honest Quote on Allen Addition

Speaking to the media on Thursday, 49ers tight end George Kittle was asked about the addition of Allen. In typical Kittle fashion, he delivered an honest and in-depth answer.

“Let’s see… I mean just somebody who understands how to run routes. There’s only so many different concepts in the NFL… he just knows how to run the route. There’s not a lot of coaching. So he can just fill in right away… he’s what you want in a vet player,” Kittle said. “I’m just excited to play with him now because I used to draft him in fantasy football back when I played. I’m really excited about and seeing the AC joint in person was pretty cool as well.

“I’ve been a fan of Keenan Allen for a long time… he’s one of the guys who’s been doing it at a very high level for a long time. And he knows what he’s doing. I’m just looking forward to lining up next to him.”

George Kittle on Keenan Allen: “Just somebody that understands how to run routes…There’s not a lot of coaching and so he can just fill in right away. He knows how to get open, catches everything. He’s what you want in a bet player. I’m just excited to play with Keenan Allen, because I used to draft him when I used to play.” 😅 🎥: @NBCS49ers — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 13, 2026

Allen’s NFL Career

Currently in his 14th NFL season, Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler who spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was also with the franchise for four seasons when it was still based in San Diego.

This season, he’s recorded 40 receptions for 350 yards and one touchdown with an Indianapolis Colts team that has had little success.

Now, Allen joins a 49ers team that’s thriving and an offense led by Kyle Shanahan, who should be able to create opportunities for him. This could be a great chance for Allen to continue extending his career.