George Kittle Gets Encouraging Injury Update From 49ers Teammate

George Kittle tore his Achilles on Jan. 11 during the San Francisco 49ers‘ Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although the typical recovery timeline ranges from six to 12 months, Kittle has remained confident throughout the offseason that he’ll be ready for Week 1. Now, one of his teammates has echoed that optimism.

Kyle Juszczyk Confident Kittle Will Be Ready

During a recent interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area at the American Century Championship, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk expressed confidence that Kittle will be ready for Week 1 when San Francisco opens the season against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

Juszczyk said Kittle looked impressive at “Tight End University” last month and also turned heads during the final week of the 49ers’ OTAs.

“I really did feel that way,” Juszczyk said. “I was so impressed by the way he was moving [at TEU], and I was impressed the last week of OTAs, how he was moving. He was doing this zigzag drill, and he told me he had reached like 16 miles an hour that day. I was already impressed with that.”

Kittle Shares Positive Health Update

Nobody knows how Kittle feels better than Kittle himself, and he remains in great spirits while continuing to emphasize that being ready for Week 1 is certainly “realistic.”

“Realistic, yes,” Kittle said last month. “Even when I had the surgery, [Dr. Neil] told me, ‘I think if you do everything the right way, you have a chance.’ It definitely ignites something and makes you push for it. We are on track. We are ahead of schedule.”

Kittle added that he has experienced no setbacks during his recovery and that his surgeon, physical therapist, and the 49ers organization are all pleased with his progress.

“Me personally, I’m doing awesome,” Kittle said. “My wife is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, good for me, and my Achilles is doing great. No setbacks in my recovery, checking all the boxes, doing everything I’m supposed to do.

“My surgeon is super happy, my physical therapist in L.A. who works with him is super happy, Niners are happy, I’m happy.”