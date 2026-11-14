George Kittle Eyes 49ers Franchise Milestone Against Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 15, inside AT&T Stadium.

The 49ers look to improve on their 7-1 record (2-1 away). They currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 4-5 (1-3 at home).

George Kittle Could Climb Up 49ers’ All-Time Receiving List

The 49ers offense could look to take advantage of a vulnerable Cowboys defense. In particular, star tight end George Kittle can climb up the 49ers’ all-time receiving yards list on Sunday.

“George Kittle is 82 receiving yards away from passing Terrell Owens on the 49ers all time list… has a chance to do it… in Dallas,” 49ers broadcaster Guy Haberman wrote on X.

Kittle definitely has a chance to surpass Owens on Sunday. The tight end has recorded at least 82 yards in 2 of the 49ers’ 8 games. The 33-year-old also tallied 6 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown the last time he faced the Cowboys.

Kittle currently ranks No. 3 all-time in 49ers receiving yards, behind legendary WR Terrell Owens.

The tight end goes into Sunday’s game with 8,491 yards. Meanwhile, Owens has 8,572. Kittle has played more games (132 to 121) than the Hall of Fame wideout. But it would still be a remarkable feat if the TE can pass him.

No one will probably come close to Jerry Rice, though. Rice leads the 49ers all-time with 1,281 receptions, 19,276 yards, and 176 touchdowns.

George Kittle Continues to Impress This Season

Kittle is coming off a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered on Jan. 11 earlier this year in the 49ers’ NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 33-year-old recovered in time for San Francisco’s regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. He has not missed a game this year.

The tight end is posting another incredible season. He currently leads the 49ers in all three major statistical categories (receptions, yards, touchdowns).

Kittle has recorded 38 receptions for 483 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

He has tallied 633 receptions for 8,491 yards and 57 touchdowns throughout his 10-year career with the 49ers.

49ers Wide Receiver Injury Updates Ahead of Cowboys Game

The 49ers announced that star WR Mike Evans will miss his third straight game. Evans suffered an Achilles injury in their Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Evans has been the 49ers’ best WR so far this season. He currently has 27 receptions for 420 yards and 3 touchdowns in 6 games.

However, Deebo Samuel will return for San Francisco. Samuel missed the last 3 games after suffering a hamstring strain in their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

It will also be the first game for recently acquired veteran WR Keenan Allen. The 49ers acquired Allen from the Colts on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 6th-round pick.