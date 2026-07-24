George Kittle Gives True Thoughts on 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Drama

With the 2026 NFL season nearing, Brandon Aiyuk remains with the San Francisco 49ers, as the team has the wideout on the reserved/left squad list. Nonetheless, over the past handful of weeks, Aiyuk has taken shots at the Niners over the situation.

Despite the countless videos on social media, Aiyuk hasn’t gone through the process to get himself off the reserved/left squad list to force the 49ers to cut him. The wide receiver wants to play for the Washington Commanders, but again, no actual steps have been taken to get to that point either.

The Aiyuk situation has dominated headlines surrounding the Niners these last two months, and with the 2026 season nearing, it’s no surprise that players are receiving questions about this drama.

During a July 23 appearance on “Chris Simms Unbuttoned,” George Kittle spoke about the situation and how the team is handling.

“I just want to let you know that I feel like the Niners have done a very good job throughout the entire process,” Kittle told Simms. “Kyle [Shanahan] has tried, John [Lynch] has tried, and teammates have tried, and this is where we are. The organization itself has done a really good job.

“I know plenty of things, and I don’t ever want to single out a player; I don’t ever want to point a finger at anybody, but I’ve been here for 10 years, and I’ve been treated with nothing but respect and love my entire career. I feel like I’ve done it the right way for as long as I can. Contract negotiations are always hard for everybody. You just try your best not to be sensitive about it.”

49ers’ George Kittle on How to Handle Contract Negotiations

Moreover, Kittle shared a piece of advice from former 49ers and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on how to handle contract negotiations without taking them too personally.

“Richard Sherman gave me advice back in the day when I was going through my first contract negotiation,” Kittle added. “He told me, ‘Contracts are like braces. They hurt and they suck the entire time, but once you get your braces off and you get paid, you don’t even remember having them, and it’s a great time.’

“That’s the mindset you have to have. If you get offended by something and hold on to it, that’s kind of on you because everybody goes through contract negotiations, and they’re all difficult.”

Donte White Issues Brutal Message to Brandon Aiyuk

Meanwhile, another former 49ers player, Donte Whitner, spoke about the Aiyuk situation. However, Whitner believes that the wideout’s future in the NFL doesn’t look promising because of how he’s handled himself in this beef with the Niners.

“I truly believe he’s played his last down in the NFL, ” Whitner said during a July 20 appearance on “The Jim Rome Show.” “When you think about what happened with Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, a lot of these owners will collude. They’re friends. They’re business partners.

“And if you disrespect one organization, do you think they’re not on the phone telling other owners not to bring you into their organization? He’s a fool if he doesn’t think that. So, in my opinion, I think Brandon Aiyuk has played his last down in the NFL.”