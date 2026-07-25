San Francisco 49ers Announce George Kittle Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers will open training camp without George Kittle on the practice field, but the team is not ruling out having its star tight end available when the regular season begins.

General manager John Lynch announced that Kittle will start camp on the active/physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered during San Francisco’s January 11 playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Lynch nevertheless delivered an optimistic assessment of Kittle’s progress.

“George’s rehab is coming tremendous,” Lynch said during his training-camp press conference. “He’s doing everything possible to be ready for Week 1, and we’re thrilled with his progress.”

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reinforced that timeline after the press conference. Asked about Kittle’s status, Barrows wrote on X that the tight end is “still pushing to be on the field for Week 1.”

That opener is scheduled for September 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. Kittle’s injury occurred approximately eight months before the game, making his target aggressive even amid the encouraging updates.

He's still pushing to be on the field for Week 1 https://t.co/KFIJjVb3Kz — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 25, 2026

George Kittle’s PUP Designation Does Not Rule Out Week 1

Kittle’s placement on active/PUP is an important distinction.

Players on the preseason active/PUP list remain eligible to be cleared and return to practice at any point during training camp. That differs from the reserve/PUP designation available around the final roster reduction, which would require a player to miss at least the first four regular-season games.

In other words, the 49ers have not committed to beginning the regular season without Kittle. The designation allows him to continue rehabilitating without occupying a practice spot until the medical staff believes he is ready.

Lynch said Kittle’s surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, has been impressed by the speed of the recovery.

“He just went on and on about how fast George was healing,” Lynch said. “If he’s ready, he’s ready.”

The final determination will not rest solely on how Kittle feels. Lynch said the team will evaluate objective measurements, including whether a strength discrepancy remains between the injured leg and the other side. Those benchmarks will guide when Kittle can resume football work and whether playing in the opener is realistic.

Australia Trip Adds Another Factor to Kittle’s Return

San Francisco also must consider the unusual demands surrounding its opener.

The 49ers will travel to Melbourne for the game against the Rams, adding a lengthy international flight and a major time-zone adjustment to Kittle’s return from a significant lower-body injury. Lynch acknowledged that the travel schedule will be included in the team’s evaluation.

“Everything is involved in that decision,” Lynch said. “We have to take everything into account.”

Kittle’s absence would remove one of the most important pieces from San Francisco’s offense. Beyond his receiving production, the veteran is central to the 49ers’ outside-zone running game because of his blocking ability and versatility. His presence also gives the offense another proven middle-of-the-field option alongside Christian McCaffrey and the team’s revamped receiving corps.

The active/PUP designation means Kittle will not begin camp with his teammates, but it does not close the door on Australia. For now, the 49ers and Kittle remain aligned on an ambitious goal: clearing every medical benchmark in time for Week 1.