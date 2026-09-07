George Kittle Injury Update: Will 49ers Star Play vs. Rams?

The San Francisco 49ers are in Melbourne. The long flight is behind them. The season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is just days away.

One of the concerns that followed the 49ers across the Pacific was whether George Kittle would be ready to play. The star tight end tore his Achilles back in January. He spent the offseason rebuilding his body. Every update since training camp has carried weight.

The latest team practice provided another one.

The Latest on Kittle

David Lombardi reported Sunday that Kittle practiced with no limitations.

Full participation three days before the opener. The report indicates that Kittle is on track to play against the Rams. Ian Rapoport reported on September 2 that Kittle had strung together two positive practices and was trending toward playing. General manager John Lynch confirmed days later that Kittle would make the flight to Australia and was expected to suit up on September 10.

Then came Saturday’s roster move. San Francisco waived tight end Brayden Willis, leaving just three tight ends on the active roster. The move only makes sense if the 49ers are confident Kittle will be available. Without him, the position group would be dangerously thin.

Kittle has not yet been officially cleared, but the trajectory leaves little room for doubt.

What Kittle Brings Back to the Field

The 49ers offense operates differently when Kittle is on the field.

His ability as a receiver creates mismatches that open up the rest of the passing game. His blocking in the run game has long been one of the most impactful elements the 49ers scheme, and the difference without him has shown up clearly in past seasons.

Getting him back for the opener means the 49ers do not have to ease into the season with a limited version of themselves. The full playbook is available from the opening snap.

Final Word for the 49ers

The answer to the biggest question of the week is looking like yes.

Kittle’s Achilles recovery has progressed from cautious optimism to full practice participation, without limitations.

Nothing is official yet. But everything points toward Kittle being on the field when the 49ers take on the Rams in Melbourne. The comeback is nearly complete.