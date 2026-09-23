49ers’ George Kittle Drops Brutally Honest Kyle Shanahan Admission

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers has spent nearly a decade playing for Kyle Shanahan, and he’s learned exactly what to expect from his head coach along the way.

49ers’ Kittle Describes Shanahan’s Honesty

Speaking Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Kittle didn’t hold back describing Shanahan’s day-to-day coaching approach. “He’s brutally honest with you every single day,” Kittle said. “Every single day just brutally honest. If he doesn’t like a route, he’ll just tell you, ‘Hey, you need to do this better. You need to do this better.'”

Kittle and Shanahan both joined the San Francisco 49ers back in 2017, and that directness has been a constant throughout their relationship since. It hasn’t come at the expense of team success either. San Francisco has posted an 84-67 record over Shanahan’s nine-plus seasons as head coach, a stretch that’s coincided with players buying into the standards he sets.

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Shanahan Balances Criticism With Praise

Kittle made clear the honesty cuts both ways. Shanahan isn’t only quick to point out mistakes. The coach is just as intentional about recognizing what players do well, according to Kittle. “He’s also really good at highlighting what you’re doing well,” Kittle said. “He doesn’t just harp on the things you need to get better at. Sure, that’s part of it, but he’ll hype you up too… He does a really good job about, he’ll build you up.”

That balance is what makes the accountability work rather than wear players down, Kittle explained. “And he doesn’t ever take you out at the knees, but he holds you accountable every single day, which is what you want,” Kittle said. “And you need honesty in a building because the second that you feel like your head coach is a bulls–tter, I think you lose leverage with the team pretty quick.”

After a decade together in San Francisco, the trust built between the two appears to be a real factor. It’s helped drive the sustained success the 49ers have had under Shanahan.