George Kittle Reacts to Deebo Samuel’s Return to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense Thursday night by agreeing to a one-year, $7 million deal with free-agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel spent last season with the Washington Commanders after six years in San Francisco, and the 49ers quickly welcomed him back to the Bay.

George Kittle Reacts to Samuel News

Several 49ers stars reacted shortly after the news broke, including star tight end George Kittle, who spent all six of Samuel’s previous seasons in San Francisco as his teammate.

Kittle kept his reaction short, posting on X, “Deeeeeebbbboooo,” while tagging Samuel.

He posted the same message under Samuel’s Instagram post, where the wide receiver revealed he’ll wear No. 19 again. Samuel wore the number from 2019 through 2023 before switching to No. 1.

Samuel’s 2026 Season

Samuel is coming off a productive season with the Commanders despite the team’s inconsistency at quarterback. Starter Jayden Daniels appeared in just eight games.

Samuel finished the year with 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 17 times for 75 yards and another score

During his first six seasons in San Francisco, the 49ers used Samuel in a variety of roles. He totaled 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 1,143 rushing yards and 20 scores on 202 carries.

49ers Outlook

The 49ers already have a Super Bowl-caliber roster, and Samuel only strengthens it. They’ll return a healthy defense led by Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw, while their offense remains loaded with playmakers.

The 49ers added veteran wide receiver Mike Evans this offseason and still feature Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, Brock Purdy at quarterback, and Kittle, who is expected to be healthy for the start of the season.

Samuel’s return also provides insurance as Ricky Pearsall continues to recover from a lingering knee injury. If Pearsall misses the start of the season, Samuel would immediately slide into the No. 2 receiver role behind Evans.