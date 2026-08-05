George Kittle Receives Promising Injury Update From Sports Doctor

George Kittle ruptured his right Achilles tendon on Jan. 11 during the San Francisco 49ers‘ NFC Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, roughly six and a half months later, Kittle playing in Week 1 — when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 in Australia — isn’t out of the question.

He’s made extraordinary progress, but he still has a few hurdles to clear before that becomes a reality.

Sports Doctor Gives Update on Kittle

This week, after watching a clip of Kittle working out at training camp, sports doctor David J. Chao — better known as “ProFootballDoc” and a former NFL team physician for more than 17 years — shared his assessment of the 49ers star’s recovery.

Chao said Kittle has made excellent progress but still appears to favor his right Achilles. While he didn’t rule out a Week 1 return, he believes Kittle likely won’t be at full strength if he does play.

“Making great progress,” Chao said. “Can see favoring right Achilles. Will he play Week 1? TBD. But no way he is 100% then.”

Making great progress

Can see favoring right Achilles

Will he play week 1? TBD

But no way he is 100% then https://t.co/8WCB9A2x4n — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 4, 2026

Whether he suits up in Week 1 or not, the fact that Kittle continues to make steady progress is an encouraging sign. He also acknowledged during a recent interview that he won’t rush back if he doesn’t feel ready to play.

Kittle’s Update on Injury

“I like my chances,” Kittle said on Chris Simms’ Unbuttoned podcast. “I know I’m in a great spot. The last couple of weeks, I was back into running routes. I’m definitely not 100%, but I feel like I’m at a spot where I think I can get there by Week 1. So I’m excited about it.”

“I’m not gonna be stupid with it,” he added. “If it’s a stretch to play in Australia, we won’t do it. I do feel confident that I have a chance to play, and so, I’m really excited about that. It’s been very easy for me to light a fire every single day because I know I have a chance. I’m just going to attack it every single day and put myself in a position to succeed.”