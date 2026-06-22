49ers’ George Kittle Gets Blunt on Seahawks Winning Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers saw the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. As a result, for some fans, it was hard to stomach watching their NFC West rival celebrate a championship on the Niners’ field and in their locker room.

Moreover, the Seahawks went through the 49ers en route to their Super Bowl with a commanding win in the divisional round. Seattle doesn’t look to be going away and is eyeing a back-to-back reign.

If San Francisco wants to go on a deep playoff run and a championship of their own, they will have to go through the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, who made high-profile moves this offseason in trading for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

Nonetheless, 49ers tight end George Kittle was asked about seeing the Seahawks celebrate at Levi’s Stadium and shared his candid thoughts.

“It is what it is,” Kittle said on the June 22 edition of “Pardon My Take.” “It’s a Super Bowl at a stadium. It didn’t really bother me. I know it bothered 49ers fans, but at the end of the day, we get another shot at it next year and we’re going to play in Seattle. They get to come to us again, and we get to hit people in the face. So I’m just going to do my best to win all those games.”

49ers’ George Kittle on Sam Darnold Winning a Super Bowl

Furthermore, the winning Super Bowl QB was Sam Darnold, who spent the 2023 season with the Niners, then moved to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and eventually to the Seahawks in 2025, culminating in the Super Bowl championship.

Despite seeing their NFC West rival win a title, Kittle noted that he was happy for Darnold, given that the signal-caller had the bust label at one point after his tenure with the New York Jets, the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2018, was over.

“The one year I got to play with Sam, just watching him, I was like, ‘Goodness gracious, this guy’s a good quarterback.‘ His arm strength, his decision-making, I knew he was a starting quarterback in the NFL. Then you put him in Seattle with elite receivers, a really good offense, and one of the best defenses possible.

“I mean, what are they, a Top 2 defense? That’s pretty quarterback-friendly. Basically, all he had to do was be himself and they win. And they kicked the shit out of everybody. I definitely believed in Sam, especially because we’re ginger brothers.”

George Kittle Issues Injury Update on Torn Achilles

Meanwhile, Kittle is recovering from his torn Achilles that he suffered in the wild card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles. While speaking to the media on June 3, Kittle shared the latest on his injury, and his words sounded like those of someone optimistic about where he’s at in the process.

“I’m doing great today,” Kittle told reporters. “Had a wonderful day. It’s a beautiful day. The boys are playing football. Personally, I’m doing awesome. My wife’s a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Good for me.

“And my Achilles is doing great. No setbacks in my recovery. Checking all the boxes, doing everything I’m supposed to do. My surgeon’s super happy. My physical therapist in LA, who works with him, is super happy. The Niners are happy. I’m happy.”