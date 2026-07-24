George Kittle Shares Heartwarming Details About Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding

It’s been more than 20 days since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot, but their wedding remains a major topic of conversation.

The latest comments came from San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who appeared on Chris Simms’ ‘Unbuttoned’ podcast Thursday. When Simms asked Kittle about the wedding, the 49ers star shared several heartwarming details from the celebration.

Kittle Addresses Kelce, Swift Wedding

Kittle attended the wedding with his wife, Claire. Kelce and Swift also invited Kittle’s parents, Bruce and Jan, along with Claire’s mother, Shelly, after getting to know them through “Tight End University” over the past few years.

“The entire thing was fantastic. I had so much fun. I somehow got really lucky and they invited my parents, Bruce and Jan, and Claire’s mom, Shelly, just because they met at Tight End U,” Kittle revealed. “Bruce and Travis have had a relationship since we started Tight End U back in 2021, and Travis likes Bruce a lot. Then the moms got invited because of Tight End U last year when they hung out with Taylor for a long time, and she really liked them. So that was kind of fun, just having a family outing at Madison Square Garden.

“I got to meet and talk to people I never thought I’d have the opportunity to meet or talk to. I found out a lot of people at the wedding were 49ers fans. Just random celebrities.

“They both did such a fantastic job telling the story of who they were and how they got to where they are, so that was really fun to see. Adam Sandler absolutely crushed it, I will say that as well. I was giggling in my seat, and that was fantastic.”

💍 | George Kittle appeared on Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and talked about attending the event of the summer: pic.twitter.com/FjkJmI26eG — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 23, 2026

What Is Tight End University?

Kelce, Kittle and former NFL star tight end Greg Olsen founded Tight End University in 2021. The annual offseason event brings together NFL tight ends for several days of film study, on-field work, and opportunities to learn from one another while building relationships off the field.

The event also features activities for players’ families. Swift has attended each of the past two years and even performed at some of the after-parties, which Kittle praised this summer.

“She’s just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding,” Kittle told PEOPLE on June 24. “So we’re just so thankful that they’re here… she’s just so kind and its awesome to have her around.”