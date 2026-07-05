George Kittle Shares Photos From Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding

I

f you haven’t already heard, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and world-famous musician Taylor Swift tied the knot over the weekend.

The couple married at Madison Square Garden on Friday, surrounded by close friends, family, and colleagues, after holding a rehearsal dinner the night before.

Countless renowned celebrities attended the wedding, including fellow star tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle Shares Photos

Kittle attended alongside his wife, Claire, and on Sunday morning shared a joint Instagram post featuring photos of them at the weekend event. In the images, Kittle wore a clean navy blue tuxedo, while Claire wore a baby blue dress.

“It was a family affair. Congratulations on finding your exclamation point! JusT&T Married,” the Kittles posted. “We love y’all!”

💍 | George and Claire Kittle via instagram: “It was a family affair. Congratulations on finding your exclamation point! JusT&T Married ❤️we love y’all!” pic.twitter.com/jy2g6j4cow — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 5, 2026

However, Kittle also changed outfits during the event alongside Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Robert Tonyan, with the two recreating the orange-and-blue suits from the Jim Carrey comedy “Dumb and Dumber.”

Check it out:

george kittle with an outfit change for the wedding lmao pic.twitter.com/2WNt0MklXW — ver. (@cryeyesviolet_) July 5, 2026

Kittle’s Relationship With Kelce

Kittle and Kelce have grown very close over the years as two of the best and most popular players in the NFL.

They founded “Tight End University” alongside NFL legend Greg Olsen back in 2021, an annual gathering that brings together players at the position for several days to practice, watch film, and socialize.

Swift has also appeared at the event in each of the past two years to perform, and Kittle recently expressed his gratitude for her involvement.

“She’s just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding,” Kittle told PEOPLE. “So we’re just so thankful that they’re here.”

Who Else Attended the Wedding?

Outside of the Kittles, several A-list celebrities were spotted in attendance, including many of Kelce’s coaches and teammates such as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Also in attendance was Adam Sandler, who reportedly officiated the wedding. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford attended with his wife, as did ESPN personality Pat McAfee.

Also spotted were Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, and Miranda Lambert, while Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also rumored to have attended the couple’s special day.