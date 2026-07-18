George Kittle’s Message to Deebo Samuel Sparks 49ers Reunion Buzz

One of the more intriguing free agents still available as NFL training camp approaches in less than two weeks is wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel spent the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers before a one-year stint with the Washington Commanders last season.

He finished the year with 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns despite Washington dealing with a quarterback carousel. Starter Jayden Daniels appeared in just seven games.

49ers Players Recruit Samuel

As Samuel continues to weigh his next move, it appears some of his former teammates are doing their best to recruit him back to San Francisco.

In his latest Instagram post on Thursday, Samuel shared a workout video with the caption, “Let The Chips Fall Where They May.” The post quickly drew comments from 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle.

Juszczyk wrote, “I have a guest house with your name on it.”

Roughly a day later, Kittle added, “I also have a guest house labeled ‘Deebo’s second home.'”

Is a 49ers Reunion Possible?

It’s definitely possible the 49ers could bring Samuel back on an affordable deal. However, it raises the question of whether they’d want to reunite with him given the team’s current roster construction, especially as they continue trying to resolve the Brandon Aiyuk situation.

During his six seasons in San Francisco, Samuel helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl three separate times. Across 81 games with the franchise, he recorded 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding 202 carries for 1,143 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

As things currently stand, San Francisco’s depth chart features Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, Demarcus Robinson, and De’Zhaun Stribling as its top receiving options. If the 49ers were to bring Samuel back, he could fit seamlessly into the top three as the slot receiver alongside Evans and Pearsall.