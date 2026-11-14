San Francisco 49ers Get Great News on Gracen Halton After Surgery

The last time San Francisco 49ers fans saw Gracen Halton on the field, the promising rookie defensive tackle was being carted away in tears, surrounded by teammates after suffering a devastating leg injury.

Less than a week later, there is finally some encouraging news about his recovery.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday, November 14, that Halton underwent surgery on the broken leg and dislocated ankle he suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

Even better, Halton is reportedly expected to return for organized team activities (OTAs) in 2027.

The development offers a welcome measure of optimism after an injury that abruptly ended one of San Francisco’s most promising rookie campaigns.

Gracen Halton’s Injury Left 49ers Teammates Heartbroken

Halton’s injury was one of the most difficult moments of the 49ers’ victory over the Raiders.

With approximately four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, defensive end Keion White was pushed into Halton’s left leg, causing the rookie’s ankle to buckle.

Medical personnel placed his leg in an air cast before helping him onto a cart. Teammates gathered around Halton as he left the field, including fellow Oklahoma product Trent Williams, who helped him to his feet.

Linebacker Fred Warner was especially emotional when discussing the injury afterward.

“I’m sick for him,” Warner told NBC Sports Bay Area after the game.

Warner also described Halton as a player whose energy and spirit had made a meaningful impact on the team during his first NFL season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a similar sentiment when addressing the rookie’s season-ending injury.

“We’re going to miss him a lot,” Shanahan said. “I know the guys love him, too. He’s an awesome guy.”

The scenes made clear that Halton had earned more than just playing time in San Francisco. He had earned the respect of his teammates.

49ers Receive Encouraging Gracen Halton Recovery Timeline

For a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, Halton made an immediate impression.

According to the 49ers’ official announcement placing him on injured reserve November 10, Halton appeared in eight games and made six starts, recording 15 tackles, two sacks, one pass defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

His touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks became one of the memorable moments of his abbreviated rookie season.

Halton also emerged as an important contributor amid injuries along San Francisco’s defensive front.

But the latest update carries significance beyond San Francisco’s immediate depth chart.

Earlier in the week, Shanahan expressed doubt that Halton could return even if the 49ers made a deep postseason run. That outlook has not changed, and Halton remains sidelined for the rest of the season.

However, Schefter’s report suggests the rookie could be back on the practice field during the team’s offseason program rather than facing an uncertain timetable extending deeper into 2027.

There is still a substantial rehabilitation process ahead, and an expected return for OTAs does not guarantee full participation when workouts begin.

For now, though, the outlook is considerably brighter than the heartbreaking scene that unfolded against Las Vegas.

Halton’s rookie season is over. His opportunity to build on it appears very much alive.