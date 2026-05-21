49ers Insider Gets Blunt on Jadeveon Clowney Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers‘ pass rush has been the subject of the offseason, and one name in the speculation mill is Joey Bosa. However, other names have emerged as potential targets.

Recently, Jadeveon Clowney has been a new name in the speculation mill as the veteran edge rusher continues to show that he can still get to the quarterback despite his age.

Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney played 372 total snaps and posted a 79.2 overall PFF defensive grade. He generated 40 total pressures, nine sacks, 29 hurries, and two QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, Clowney recorded 26 solo tackles and one forced fumble.

Moreover, 49ers On SI’s Grant Cohn noted that Clowney makes sense for the Niners, but he doesn’t see that signing happening even though it should.

“[Bosa is] a little younger than Jadeveon Clowney, but frankly, I would say Clowney is better,’” Cohn said in a May 21 video on his YouTube channel. “And I think Clowney is a better fit for the 49ers, too, because Joey Bosa is a defensive end who can play a little defensive tackle. He’s like Mykel Williams. Jadeveon Clowney is a defensive end who can also stand up and play a little outside linebacker.

“I think that’s more the skill set the 49ers are looking for. [Clowney is] a better pass rusher than Joey Bosa. He’s more durable than Joey Bosa. He’s better at football than Joey Bosa. He just isn’t related to Joey Bosa, so maybe that works against him. But I think they absolutely should sign Jadeveon Clowney.”

A Previous 49ers Regime Would Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Moreover, Cohn states that signing Clowney would be a move a previous 49ers regime would make, but not one that general manager John Lynch would make.

“It’s the kind of move Eddie DeBartolo would have made. He’s going to get signed by a team with Super Bowl aspirations that feels like maybe he is not the missing piece, but there is some money and salary cap space, so why not? If he improves the team’s chances by 1%, they will spend $10 million, $15 million, whatever it is.

“I do not think the 49ers are that team. They like to talk about how much money they spend, but it does not seem like they are particularly eager to spend any more than they already have.”

Niners Floated as Ideal Spot for Jadeveon Clowney

Where does the Clowney speculation come from? In a May 19 article, FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur floated that the Niners are an ideal landing spot for the veteran edge rusher.

“The Niners could use some insurance behind star edge rusher Nick Bosa (coming off a torn ACL), as their pass rush struggled in 2025 with Bosa missing 14 games,” Arthur wrote. “The 33-year-old Clowney, the first pick of the 2014 NFL Draft who’s now played for seven teams, has had at least 8.5 sacks in two of his past three seasons.”

It will be interesting to see whether Clowney becomes a serious option for the Niners or if San Francisco decides to go another route to bolster its pass rush.