San Francisco 49ers Share ‘Great’ Injury News on $103 Million All-Pro

The San Francisco 49ers, after a pretty miserable run of bad luck with injuries, finally got some good news on Monday when it comes to NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Trent Williams.

“Kyle Shanahan says Trent Williams ‘should be good to go by Thursday,’ and he says that Mike Evans (ribs) and Dre Greenlaw (quad) ‘are in the same boat… GREAT news times 3 for the 49ers,” The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombard wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Mike Evans’ rib issue ‘shouldn’t be long term. We have to see how it goes this week,’ (Shanahan) said they’ll evaluate Evans, Trent Williams (stinger) and Dre Greenlaw (quad contusion) throughout the week,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on X. “None seem long-term.”

“49ers LT Trent Williams (stinger) is OK, and ‘should be good to go by Thursday,’ according to Kyle Shanahan,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Monday. “They will have to manage him this week, also. LB Dre Greenlaw has a bruised quad and will also be managed throughout the week.”

The 49ers are 3-0 headed into Week 4 against the Denver Broncos — their 1st game against an opponent with a winning record.

Trent Williams Carted Off in Week 3 Win Over Cards

The 49ers saw 2 of their best offensive players leave Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals in quick succession — 1st All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans, followed shortly by Williams.

“49ers LT Trent Williams was taken to the locker room with a stinger, another injury to a major player for SF,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Williams, 38, is still considered 1 of the NFL’s elite offensive tackles and signed a 4-year, $103 million contract extension in April.

“And now 49ers LT Trent Williams — like Mike Evans before him — is being carted off,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on his official X account. “San Francisco’s age seems to be catching up with them already.”

49ers Caved to Williams’ Contract Demands

There was a point in the offseason where it seemed like the 49ers might lose Williams over a contract dispute before caving to his salary demands. His current, new contract will bring his NFL career earnings to a staggering $269.3 million.

“As it stands, Williams is entering the final year of his deal and carries a salary cap number of $38.84 million, which includes a base salary of $22.21 million and has a $10 million option bonus due in the coming weeks,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote in February. “That option bonus has increased the urgency to strike a deal that works for both sides … That sounds simple enough, but this isn’t the first time the Niners and Williams have found it difficult to … thread the needle on a deal that works for both sides. Just like in 2024, when Williams held out of training camp for 40 days while seeking a lucrative contract extension, he holds plenty of leverage while also moving closer to the end of his career.”