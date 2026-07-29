49ers Have Growing Injury ‘Concern’ Over Former 1st Round Pick: Report

The San Francisco 49ers made sure to sign an elite wide receiver in free agency when they stole future Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Evans away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a 3-year, $42.5 million contract.

That could end up being what saves their season after massive misses at the position on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and now, what seems like a miss on 2024 1st-round pick and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

The latest news about Pearsall seems to speak to a player who can never get healthy.

“49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is dealing with knee swelling related to the PCL injury he suffered last year,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Team says ‘all options’ are being explored and there is some ‘concern.’ ”

Injuries have forced Pearsall to miss 14 regular-season games over his 1st 2 seasons.

“PCL sprains are notorious for lingering,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Just ask Dalton Kincaid. BAD news for Ricky Pearsall. I don’t believe Pearsall will be 100% recovered from this PCL at any point this season. He should have had this injected with stem cells (often multiple times) in the offseason. It’s too late now.”

Pearsall has just 67 receptions for 928 yards and 3 touchdowns over his 1st 2 seasons.

“49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is dealing with knee swelling, and the team has some concerns,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “All options are on the table, with the belief that it stems from the PCL injury he previously dealt with.”

Ricky Pearsall on Path to Becoming 1st-Round Bust

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks that Pearsall’s struggles will only continue in 2026, predicting he will end up 1 of the NFL’s “Biggest Busts” in his 3rd NFL season.

The latest injury news only seems to underscore that idea.