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Historic News Emerges on 49ers QB Brock Purdy Before Seahawks Game

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to remain unbeaten on Sunday, but they’ll face their biggest challenge yet as they travel to Seattle to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

The last time these teams met was in January, when they faced off in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Seattle won that game in dominant fashion, 41-6.

However, this is a different version of the 49ers, and right now, few quarterbacks are playing better football than Brock Purdy.

Historic News Emerges on Purdy

Ahead of Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a historic accomplishment Purdy has achieved heading into the 49ers’ matchup with the Seahawks.

Via Adam Schefter: “Brock Purdy’s 89.6 Total QBR is the highest by any quarterback through four games since 2020, when NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers had a 90.6 Total QBR. Purdy is the first QB with at least 10 touchdown passes and zero sacks taken in the first four games of a season since Dan Marino in 1984, the year he won NFL MVP.”

Purdy’s 2026 Campaign

Through four weeks, many consider Purdy an MVP candidate, and his performance has certainly earned him that recognition.

Although San Francisco boasts plenty of offensive weapons, the team has also dealt with a plethora of injuries.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is out for the season, while De’Zhaun Stribling, Christian Kirk and DeMarcus Robinson are all on injured reserve. Veteran Mike Evans has also battled through pain despite playing in every game.

Still, Purdy has completed 69.9% of his passes for 1,007 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also rushed 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Historic News Emerges on 49ers QB Brock Purdy Before Seahawks Game

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