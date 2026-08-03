49ers Hit With Brutal Season-Ending Injury To Rookie Defensive Lineman

The San Francisco 49ers were hit with more bad injury news on Monday. Rookie defensive lineman Mikail Kamara sustained a torn ACL during training camp, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard shared more details when Kamara went down with the injury on Sunday.

“The 49ers waived rookie DE Mikail Kamara with an injury designation. He was carted off the field at Saturday’s practice. If Kamara clears waivers, he will revert to SF’s IR list,” Lombardi reported.

49ers Injury List Grows After Mikail Kamara Suffers Torn ACL

Kamara is the latest player to suffer an injury through 5 San Francisco 49ers’ training camp practices.

The rookie defensive lineman is the second 49ers player to suffer a season-ending injury during training camp. General Manager John Lynch told reporters on Saturday, Aug. 1 that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will undergo season-ending surgery on a nagging PCL injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported: “After lengthy discussions with doctors, 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on the nagging PCL injury that dates back to last season and be out for the year, John Lynch told reporters. Pearsall is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2027 season.”

After Kamara went down on Saturday, three 49ers players did not practice on Monday. Wide receiver Mike Evans (quad strain), WR De’Zhaun Stribling (day-to-day hamstring strain) and running back Kaelon Black (adductor) did not participate.

San Francisco now has a long list of players who suffered injuries during training camp.

49ers injuries through 5 practices: Mike Evans (quad), De’Zhaun Stribling (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Christian Kirk (calf), Jordan James (rib), Kaelon Black (adductor), Mikail Kamara (knee), Keion White (adductor), Malik Mustapha (hamstring).

San Francisco 49ers Signed Mikail Kamara As Undrafted Free Agent

After helping Indiana win a national championship, Kamara was not drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers quickly signed the defensive lineman as an undrafted free agent.

It was no guarantee that Kamara would have made the 49ers roster. But the 6-foot-1-inch, 262-pound lineman could have provided depth along the defensive front.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic provided details about how short the 49ers were at the edge position at practice on Saturday.

“Rookie DE Mikail Kamara was just carted off the field with an apparent leg/knee issue. With Cam Sample (knee), Romello Height (unknown), Mykel Williams not practicing and Nick Bosa limited to individual drills, the 49ers are reaching a critical low on the Edge,” Barrows reported.

The 49ers do return second-year defensive tackles Alfred Collins and C.J West. They also traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for DT Osa Odighizuwa.

Star edge rusher Nick Bosa should be ready by Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL early last year. Mykel Williams will be back in the rotation when he recovers from his 2025 season-ending injury. The 49ers also selected Texas Tech pass rusher Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.