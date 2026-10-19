49ers Make Decision on WR Christian Kirk for Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers have spent about as much time talking about injuries this season as they have about their incredible 5-0 start — a streak they seem ready to continue in Week 6 against the lowly Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

They won’t have veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk against the Commanders, who has been sidelined with a calf strain since shortly after training camp began in July.

“The 49ers ruled out WR Christian Kirk for tonight and elevated WR Malik Turner and LB Jalen Graham from the practice squad,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Kirk signed a 1-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers on March 18. He has approximately $80.4 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.

“The 49ers rule out WR Christian Kirk,” NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco wrote on X. “He remains on injured reserve. The team elevated WR Malik Turner and LB Jalen Graham from the practice squad to be available to play tonight against the Commanders.”

“WR Christian Kirk will NOT be activated tonight,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Monday. “His return will wait at least another week.”

Christian Kirk Landed Massive Payday With Jags

The Jacksonville Jaguars wildly overpaid for Kirk before the 2022 season with a 4-year, $72 million contract. With all of the guaranteed money paid out, keeping Kirk on the roster in 2025 would have cost Jacksonville a whopping $16.2 million.

That’s not money the rebuilding Jaguars could afford to pay a player who caught only 27 passes for 379 yards and 1 touchdown in 2024 after missing 9 games with a broken collarbone he suffered against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Instead, they unloaded him on the Houston Texans in a March 2025 trade for a 2026 7th-round pick, and Kirk voided the final 4 years of his contract for a $14.5 million signing bonus.

He wasn’t any better with the Texans, catching just 28 passes for 239 yards and 1 touchdown.

Kirk Lit Up SEC Before Leaving for NFL Riches

Kirk was a 5-star recruit from powerhouse Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, before becoming a 3-time All-SEC selection at Texas A&M.

Kirk left school with one year of eligibility remaining and was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft. He was a role player through his first 3 seasons before he broke out in 2021, catching 77 passes for 982 yards and 5 touchdowns — setting him up for his massive payday with the. Jaguars.

“I love Christian,” former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Pro Football Network in March 2022. “He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever been around as far as doing everything right and working hard and a tremendous player.”