San Francisco 49ers ‘Have To Add’ WR Amid Significant Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2 with an increasingly thin wide receiver room. They left it with Kyle Shanahan acknowledging another move is coming.

After Demarcus Robinson exited San Francisco’s 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury on September 20, Shanahan was asked whether the 49ers would have to find another receiver.

His answer went considerably further than the standard promise to explore the market.

“I’m sure we’ll have to add somebody,” Shanahan said. “Whether it’s the practice squad or to the roster, but those are things we’ll start discussing tonight and hopefully have an answer by Wednesday.”

The distinction matters. Shanahan did not guarantee San Francisco will sign an established free agent from outside the organization. He did, however, make clear that the 49ers expect to add another receiver in some form.

And at this point, necessity is driving the conversation.

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Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers Will Discuss WR Addition Immediately

San Francisco has already lost Ricky Pearsall for the 2026 season after he underwent surgery to repair his right PCL. The team placed Pearsall on injured reserve in August, with general manager John Lynch saying his recovery could take between six and 12 months.

Then came De’Zhaun Stribling.

The 49ers placed the rookie second-round pick on injured reserve September 19 after ankle surgery. Shanahan previously said Stribling was expected to miss roughly 10 weeks.

Christian Kirk is also on injured reserve, although he was designated to return when San Francisco set its initial 53-man roster.

Shanahan said after the Miami game that Kirk still has “a couple weeks before he can come back.”

Robinson’s injury therefore created another problem at a position that was already operating without several anticipated contributors.

“That was big losing Stribling last week,” Shanahan said. “You guys know how big it was losing Ricky over the summer. And then losing D-Rob today was huge.”

San Francisco does have alternatives already in the building. KhaDarel Hodge was promoted to the active roster on September 16, while Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins were also listed among the receivers on the team’s most recent depth chart.

But Shanahan’s comments suggest the 49ers do not plan to simply stand pat.

Mike Evans Injury Update: Shanahan Says WR Could Have Returned

Mike Evans gave the 49ers another injury scare against Miami when he left with a hip issue.

That situation sounded considerably less concerning after the game.

Asked whether Evans had suffered a serious injury, Shanahan said he did not believe so.

“It can always change tomorrow, but I would have thought if the game was different, he would have been able to come back in,” Shanahan said.

Evans had already made an impact before leaving. Brock Purdy found him for a 27-yard completion that took San Francisco to the Miami 1-yard line, one of Purdy’s biggest throws during a 20-of-22, 287-yard performance.

That makes Robinson’s status the more immediate concern.

Shanahan said Robinson’s ankle injury “looked most likely like a high ankle sprain,” while emphasizing that the team had not yet confirmed the diagnosis.

If that initial assessment holds, the 49ers could be without yet another receiver when they host the Arizona Cardinals on September 27.

The 49ers are 2-0 after convincing wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Dolphins. Their receiver depth, however, has been moving in the opposite direction.

Shanahan now expects them to do something about it.