Insane Trade Proposal Sends 49ers QB Brock Purdy to Rival

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a brutal 2024 campaign that led to a 6-11 record, San Francisco failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager John Lynch has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. However, it is free agency and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the 49ers are great position to make a splash this offseason due to having 10 draft picks and an estimated $48 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

However, one analyst believes the 49ers should swing for the fences and trade away assume franchise quarterback Brock Purdy.

49ers Trading Brock Purdy?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade assets for the San Francisco 49ers. Among them is quarterback Brock Purdy.

Before heads explode, yes, trading Brock Purdy is insane. And no, it is not going to happen, as all reports indicate Purdy and San Francisco want to get a deal done sooner rather than later. However, Ballentine wonders what a world where the 49ers do trade Purdy would look like.

It’s hard to imagine the 49ers not asking for multiple first-round picks in exchange for Purdy. After all, it is not like 26-year-old franchise quarterbacks are on the market often.

While Ballentine does not attempt a mock trade, the Los Angeles Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford provides the structure of a potential deal.

The Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff and two first-round picks to the Detroit Lions for Stafford. While Stafford is a more prolific passer, Purdy is a more accomplished player at the age of 26.

Purdy has already led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance. He also ended the 2023 season as an MVP finalist and Pro Bowler.

By 26, Stafford had one Pro Bowl appearance and won the 2011 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for 41 touchdowns following a return from a serious shoulder injury.

While no other team is going to trade their franchise quarterback in a deal like the Rams did Goff, two first-round draft picks are fair compensation.

One complication could be the finances involved in a trade for Purdy with an extension on the horizon.

Purdy’s Contract Complicates Trade

Any team acquiring Purdy would have to then sign him to a contract extension. Finding a suitor who wants to trade multiple first-round picks for a quarterback is hard in itself. Add in committing to a long-term contract, and it is almost impossible to find a trade partner.

According to Over the Cap, there are only four quarterback-needy teams with over $20 million in cap space — The Raiders, Titans, Giants, and Jets. The Titans have the first overall pick, so that would take them out of the equation, leaving just three potential destinations for Purdy.

The Giants could make sense for Purdy as head coach Brian Daboll looks to save his job. Yet, the odds owner John Mara lets Daboll spend close to $300M on a quarterback is slim, knowing New York has the third-overall puck. Meanwhile, new Jets’ head coach Aaron Glenn probably wants a year to establish a culture before choosing his quarterback. That leaves the Raider as the sole destination for Purdy in Ballentine’s hypothetical situation.

With Pete Carroll in charge, the Raiders are not in the business of waiting around. They want to win, and they want to win now. While two first-round draft picks may sound steep, acquiring Purdy could instantly make Las Vegas Wild Card contenders. Paired with Brock Bowers and 1,000-yard receiver Jakobi Myers, Purdy could help the Raiders reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The San Francisco 49ers are not and will not trade Brock Purdy. However, if a seismic shift occurs, the Las Vegas Raiders may be a top suitor due to their $92 million cap space and need for a top-level starting quarterback.