Insider Believes 49ers Will Re-Sign Key Defensive Star

The San Francisco 49ers have many tough decisions to make throughout the 2025 offseason. The first move on their docket is cutting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, a move general manager John Lynch already announced is coming sometime in March. The next big domino to fall is signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension, setting the table for the free agency period.

The 49ers currently have 34 impending free agents. Among them include several key players such as cornerback Charvarius Ward, former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, 2021 second-round pick Aaron Banks, and 2021 leading rusher Elijah Mitchell.

However, linebacker Dre Greenlaw is the consensus ‘most important free agent’ to re-sign this offseason, a topic one 49ers insider recently chimed in on.

Insider Believes Greenlaw Will Return to 49ers

As a guest on KNBR’s Murph & Markus, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco expressed the belief that Dre Greenlaw will return to the 49ers next season.

“I think he’s going to be back. Because I don’t think unless you have really close ties to Dre Greenlaw, and you see him, know him, and like him, I don’t know that any team would say, ‘Oh let’s go get him, let’s pay him a lot of money.’ Maiocco continued, “Because the guy had the Achilles injury throughout the 2023 season. He ruptured it in the Super Bowl, and then when he came back, he clearly wasn’t right. You know, he could only play one half of one game.”

Greenlaw made an emotional return in a Week 15 loss against the Los Angeles Rams after battling back from a torn Achilles suffered in Super Bowl 58. Unfortunately, his comeback was short-lived.

After just 34 snaps, Greenlaw suffered another injury, this time to his left calf. The 49ers, in a joint decision with Greenlaw, shut the linebacker down for the remainder of the season. A move Maiocco believes will likely limit his market value in free agency.

“I would think that the market for Dre Greenlaw is going to be the 49ers, who want him back but are also quite cognizant of his physical condition. So I can’t imagine they’re going to pay him top dollar in a multi-year contract. And then you look around the league. What teams would want him? Four days ago, I would have said maybe the Tennessee Titans because of Ran Carthon. Well, guess what? That general manager is now out of a job.”

Maiocco continues by listing two other possible suitors for Greenlaw.

Potential Suitors for Dre Greenlaw

Maiocco believes two teams with ties to the former linebacker could vie for his services.

“I bet [Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans] would like him, but don’t they already have Azeez Al-Shaair there? And then the Washington Commanders with Adam Peters. So, I don’t know if there is going to be a huge market for Dre Greenlaw. The last thing teams would want is to go out and sign a free agent with a history of injuries.”

When asked to make a prediction for Greenlaw’s future, Maiocco doubled down on the 49ers being the favorite to retain the 27-year-old.

“My guess would be that Dre Greenlaw comes back to the 49ers on probably a one-year, kind of prove it deal to try to get his body right. And then try to take another bite of the apple in free agency next year.”

Despite the injuries, general manager John Lynch has already expressed the desire to keep Greenlaw in the red and gold next season.

“We’re doing everything in the world we can to bring Greenlaw back. We’re not into losing really good players who are unbelievable people.”

As the San Francisco 49ers begin their offseason plans, look for Dre Greenlaw’s future to remain a hot-button topic.