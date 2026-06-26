49ers Insider Gets Blunt on Joey Bosa After Latest Update

The San Francisco 49ers and the Joey Bosa speculation have been ongoing over the last couple of months. Although the Niners recorded 20 team sacks last season, they might not be willing to pay what Bosa wants.

Moreover, San Francisco is likely hoping that Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning from injury can boost the team’s sack total from last season. The Niners also drafted Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so the team will expect contributions from the rookie.

Still, it would make sense for the Niners to add another pass rusher for depth, and the older Bosa makes sense, even though NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the player might be leaning toward retirement.

Despite that update, Niners beat reporter for SI, Grant Cohn, believes this is a negotiating tactic by the former Los Angeles Chargers star rather than a genuine consideration of retirement.

“Doesn’t this feel like a negotiating tactic?” Cohn said in a June 26 video on his YouTube channel. “It also feels like stalling, man. If I were 30, I don’t know. I didn’t play football. I probably wouldn’t want to do training camp either. I’d probably prefer to play golf.

“Also, with these seasons getting so long, if I already had $100 million, maybe I’d be cool to do the Philip Rivers thing where you just sort of slide in, wait around, survey the landscape, pick a team that is good, and then join that team as opposed to trying to figure out which team’s going to be good in June, what team this season, months from now, is going to be good. Getting it wrong and they’re wasting your time.”

Joey Bosa Can Still Produce as a Pass Rusher

Despite the speculation on his future, the veteran pass rusher showed last season with the Buffalo Bills that he has plenty left in the tank. During the 2025 season, the former Bills pass rusher played 563 snaps, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade.

He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season.

Should Joey Bosa Still Be an Option for the 49ers?

Moreover, Cohn believes that Bosa could still be an option for the 49ers if the team really wants him to improve their pass rush this upcoming season.

“To me, this still means the Niners could have Joey Bosa if they wanted him,” Cohn added. “Adam Schefter said if they wanted him, they probably would have him already. True, but I think the Niners’ bean counters are in a bit of a wait-and-see mode. Last year, they were gutting the team.

“It seemed like they were giving Kyle and John a vote of no confidence and telling them they needed to rebuild, and they would be extended or not judged based on their rebuilding. They had a good season.

“They were rewarded with a big trade for Osa Odighizuwa and the signings of Dre Greenlaw and Mike Evans, but that’s it. No Myles Garrett, no big splash. I wonder if the owners and the bean counters think the Niners really are contenders.”