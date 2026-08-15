Insider Responds to Vita Vea 49ers Trade Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly among three teams that have made contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the situation regarding veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea.

On Aug. 14, NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared the latest on Vea’s future heading into the 2026 season, revealing that teams are at least checking in on the situation.

“My understanding is there has been communication between the sides,” Garafolo said on the NFL Network. “A deal is not imminent. Teams have called the Buccaneers to see if they’re interested in trading him. Among them, I’m told, are the Bills, the Bears, the 49ers, and there are a few others as well. But the Buccaneers continue to say internally they are not trading Vita Vea.”

After this report from Garafolo, 49ers reporter Grant Cohn noted that he sees why the Niners are among the teams calling about Vea before the 2026 NFL season. Moreover, for Cohn, Vea would fix a major concern he has for San Francisco after seeing the preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“This should come as no surprise, the Niners’ interest, because Alfred Collins, who plays the same position as Vita Vea, just had a really rough game in the preseason against the Titans,” Cohn said in an Aug. 15 video on his YouTube channel.

“Got pushed all around. Really looked not great coming off an offseason where he was out most of the year with the shoulder thing. So the Niners are trying to get serious. They’re trying to make a Super Bowl run.”

49ers Will Increase Super Bowl Chances With a Vita Vea Trade

Last season with Tampa Bay, the veteran defensive tackle played 764 total snaps, leading to a 72.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, Vea generated 51 total pressures, four sacks, 39 hurries, and eight QB hits while also recording 22 solo tackles against the run.

Moreover, Cohn noted that being a local product should entice the Niners to make a serious move to acquire the veteran to bolster their defensive line.

“They should call about him,” Cohn added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they offered Alfred Collins. Although at this point, he might need to play a little bit better in the preseason for him to be worth anything. I don’t know if he’s even worth a third or a fourth-round pick right now. Doesn’t mean that the Niners are going to get Vea, but they really should.

“If they were to get him, that would change their Super Bowl odds significantly. Right now, you have to wonder if their run defense is going to be an issue because, again, Alfred Collins couldn’t even stay in his gap. Vea certainly can. He’s really strong, and he’s really athletic. He’s one of the best athletes in the NFL.”

Vita Vea Upset With the Buccaneers Amid Trade Rumors

Furthermore, Garafolo made it clear in his report that the Buccaneers veteran isn’t happy and is doing his best to express himself without disrupting the team.

“[Vea] hasn’t been practicing because he is upset with the fact that he’s entering the final year of his deal, set to make around $18 million this upcoming season, with the top of the defensive tackle market now at $38 million, and a few other guys that he feels his production is comparable with also getting deals in the $30-plus million range,” Garafolo noted in his report.

“Vita Vea was here with the team at the joint practice the other day. He was not wearing his jersey, had it tucked into the back of his pants, which a lot of times is an indication to a team. I’ve seen this with a player holding out or holding in. They won’t wear the team logo or anything to that end. So it’s clear Vea is upset.”