Insider Delivers 49ers Bad News Amid Deebo Samuel Trade Request

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard has delivered disappointing news for San Francisco 49ers fans hoping for a resolution between the team and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Unlike in 2022, when the two sides reached an agreement after a trade request, this time, it appears that both parties are prepared to move on. Samuel formally requested a trade in January, and the 49ers have granted him permission to explore his options. According to Kawakami, the relationship between the team and the player has deteriorated to the point where a split is now the most likely outcome.

Speaking on the 49ers +/- podcast, Kawakami elaborated on his report, emphasizing that Samuel is expected to play elsewhere in 2025. He initially speculated whether the 49ers were simply allowing Samuel to gauge his market value before potentially bringing him back. However, he quickly dismissed that theory, stating, “I checked. It is not that. I have heard that the two sides are separating, in their minds. Now, things can change. Who knows? If he has no opportunities out there, that might be different. But I don’t think he has no opportunities if the 49ers release him.”

Deebo Samuel’s Financial and Performance Considerations

Samuel’s contract situation is another complicating factor. In 2025, he is set to count $15.87 million against the salary cap, a steep price for a player whose production has declined since his breakout 2021 season. That year, he amassed 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. However, in the most recent season, Samuel recorded only 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns.

Kawakami also pointed to Samuel’s conditioning as a contributing issue. “He had a bad year. He is not in shape,” Kawakami said. “I said it on last week’s podcast—20 pounds. I keep hearing it, 20 pounds overweight. And that led to a lot of his lack of explosion, in their belief, his lack of ability to get through tackles, [which has] kind of been who he is. That’s why he’s so valuable. It’s not because he’s outrunning people.”

Beyond performance concerns, Kawakami suggested that Samuel himself is eager to leave, stating, “The sense that Deebo’s, ‘Okay, you don’t think I’m that valuable? Let me get out of here.’ I think that this has come to an end.”

The Challenges of a Trade or Release

Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Kawakami’s podcast co-host, believes that the 49ers will ultimately release Samuel rather than trade him. A trade before June 1 would impose a substantial dead-cap hit, making it a less viable option. However, the 49ers could mitigate the financial impact by designating Samuel as a post-June 1 release.

Trading Samuel also presents challenges beyond financial considerations. Barrows noted that Samuel could refuse to play for a team he does not want to join. Additionally, other teams might be hesitant to part with valuable draft capital if they expect the 49ers to release him anyway.

“There could be a team out there that wants to get ahead of a second team to get him, but Deebo Samuel’s agent is going to tell that team ‘No, he doesn’t want to play there,’ in which case it’s over. So, I think that releasing him and allowing him to kind of choose his next home is probably the way this is going to go.”

With both sides seemingly convinced that their time together has run its course, the San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel appear poised to go their separate ways, marking the likely end of their once-promising partnership.