49ers Insider Doesn’t Hold Back on Jalen Carter Speculation

Many around the NFL national media believe the San Francisco 49ers need to make a splash if they want to keep pace in an increasingly competitive NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl title, while the Los Angeles Rams pushed their chips to the center of the table this offseason by adding Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

Most of the speculation surrounding the 49ers has focused on proven veterans such as Maxx Crosby. However, another path could involve targeting a younger impact player who is just entering his prime.

That brings attention to Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Although Carter remains under contract through the 2027 season, he and the Eagles have not reached an extension.

If negotiations remain at a standstill, it raises an interesting question: Would Philadelphia consider listening to trade offers for one of its most talented young defenders?

However, if the Eagles were willing to listen to any offers on Carter at any point, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn doesn’t see the Niners not having any interest in the player due to his character.

“If Brandon Aiyuk isn’t the Niners kind of dude, then Jalen Carter isn’t the Niners kind of dude,” Cohn said in a June 23 video on his YouTube channel. “They’re not going to trade multiple firsts and give them $35 million a year to not fit in and realize that like, ‘Hey, he doesn’t like wearing black shorts to practice.'”

Should the Niners Replicate Seahawks Formula?

Cohn added that from a character standpoint, Carter doesn’t make sense. He did note that the 49ers should replicate what the Seahawks have done. Seattle has a dominant interior defensive line and a rotating cast of pass rushers. The Niners did trade for Osa Odighizuwa, but behind him, there are unproven players like CJ West and Alfred Collins.

“It seems like what the Seahawks are showing is that the key to having a dominant defense in 2026 is having great defensive tackles because they don’t load the box,” Cohn added. “But they still have the best run defense in the league, and it starts with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.

“[Seattle] just dominate the trenches and force double teams, so you don’t have to get safeties involved. They also have a rotation of defensive ends and don’t really pay any defensive end top money. They have two premium defensive tackles, but neither one has the pass rush level of Jalen Carter.”

Does Jalen Carter Make Sense as a Potential Target for 49ers

While Cohn believes Carter’s character would be a major issue for the 49ers, KNBR’s Larry Krueger believes that the Niners potentially trading for Carter would make more sense to an extent than giving up draft capital for a player who is entering his 30s.

“I’m very concerned about trading for Garrett, Crosby, or anybody, giving up assets and future draft choices for somebody in that 30 range. Jalen Carter is more of a long-term play,” Krueger said on the June 20 edition of “The Krueg Show.” “The other thing I kind of like about the Jalen Carter thing is I’m both interested and not interested.”