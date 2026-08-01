Insider Reveals New Details Behind 49ers’ Deebo Samuel Signing

On July 30, the San Francisco 49ers decided to welcome back a familiar face in Deebo Samuel. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources, that the 49ers and Samuel reached an agreement on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million.

Last season with the Washington Commanders, Samuel played 713 total snaps, leading to a 69.4 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he hauled in 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Moreover, with the injury to Ricky Pearsall, the Niners will be leaning on the veteran wideout right out of the gate. Nonetheless, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared details of how the Samuel signing came to be.

“Deebo had been talking to the 49ers all along, and the 49ers had told him they were interested in bringing him back to San Francisco for weeks,” Schefter said on the July 31 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “There were actual conversations between Kyle Shanahan and Deebo Samuel.

“I think Deebo was obviously looking to see what kind of deal he could land on the open market, and when those deals he was looking for didn’t materialize, conversations with San Francisco continued… The 49ers have been talking to Deebo; no other meaningful offers had materialized, and in the end, we’ve seen what San Francisco can do with Deebo and how the 49ers utilize him.”

Deebo Samuel’s Return Benefits Both Sides

Samuel is in an ideal position to make an immediate impact upon his return to San Francisco, with Schefter noting that the reunion benefits both sides, as injuries at wide receiver have opened the door to a prominent role.

“He’s dangerous in their offense, and I would imagine he’ll be a factor again this year,“ Schefter added. “It worked out really for both sides. That’s really where he should be playing. And they’re fortunate that nobody else stepped up and signed him, and they were there for each other when the 49ers needed to add another receiver.”

It will be interesting to see if Samuel can make an impact right out of the gate and bounce back after a disappointing lone season with the Commanders. Nonetheless, if there’s anywhere Samuel can find success it will be back in the Bay Area.

Deebo Samuel Will Be Reliable for the 49ers

Before Samuel’s signing became official, former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh noted that the veteran wideout’s return to San Francisco made sense, given that the Niners could rely on him to be available.

“I can’t count on Ricky Pearsall,“ Houshmandzadeh said on the July 30 edition of “Speakeasy.” “That’s what I said. You can’t count on him. I can count on, and I know I can rely on Deebo Samuel. I know I can. And then this [injury news] comes out.

“When you’re a receiver and you start having these lower-body injuries this early in training camp, on the first or second day, we’re going to have to monitor this for the rest of the season. Now we’re getting it drained. Now we’re doing this.”