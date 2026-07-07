49ers Insider Gives Brutal Nick Bosa Message Before 2026 Season

The San Francisco 49ers will have Nick Bosa returning from his torn ACL, which will hopefully bolster their pass rush, as the team recorded only 20 sacks last season. Nonetheless, should the Niners have concerns about their future with Bosa?

Before his injury, Bosa played 119 total snaps, leading to an 85.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 10 total pressures as a pass rusher, two sacks, six hurries, two QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded eight solo tackles.

Bosa will turn 29 during the 2026 NFL season, and Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI says the veteran pass rusher has one of the worst contracts in the NFL.

“Nick Bosa got $122.5 million guaranteed from the Niners,” Cohn said in a July 5 video on his YouTube channel. “Then T.J. Watt got $108 million guaranteed. I think the worst contracts in the league are Watson, Bosa and T.J. Watt. I think something similar has happened with Bosa and Watt. They’ve both kind of fallen off since they got the mega big bucks.

“Both guys were paid as if they’re Myles Garrett, but they’re not. And with Bosa, his career trajectory is following his brother’s. He’s better than his brother. His brother never won Defensive Player of the Year and wasn’t a first-team All-Pro.”

Is Nick Bosa Bound for Retirement Soon?

Moreover, Cohn believes that retirement could be right around the corner for the 49ers pass rusher, and given his injury history, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Nick Bosa retires at 30,” Cohn added. “This guy has generational wealth. He doesn’t need to keep playing football. The Bosas have always struck me as people who treat football strictly as a business. The NFL is their business, and I don’t know if they’re going to play until the wheels fall off.

“Although you could argue that Bosa’s wheels are already starting to fall off. I want to point out how Bosa’s contract is structured. His cap numbers have been completely reasonable through this year.”

Nick Bosa’s Cap Hit Next Year Clouds His 49ers Future

Meanwhile, Bosa’s cap hit could make his future with the Niners even more complicated. This season, the veteran’s cap hit won’t be an issue, but next offseason San Francisco’s front office will have to rework his cap hit, given that they can’t be having play on the number that’s projected for next year.

“In 2023, his cap number was $11 million,” Cohn said. “I’ll use cap percentage because that’s really what matters since it’s relative to what the salary cap was that year. In 2023, his cap percentage was 4.6 percent [and] in 2024, it was 4.9 percent; in 2025, it was six percent. In 2026, this year, it’s 6.8 percent. That’s all perfectly reasonable for a good edge rusher.

“The problem comes in 2027, when he’s 30. His cap number jumps to $54.8 million, which is 16.8 percent of the salary cap. That’s ridiculous. That’s high for anyone. He really can’t play under that cap number. Well, he could, but the 49ers won’t win a Super Bowl.

“If he has a great year this year in a contract year and stays healthy, he would expect an extension next year. Otherwise, they could trade him or cut him. Maybe they could trade Nick Bosa because while his cap number would be 54.8 for the 49ers, his base salary is 32.6. There are option bonuses as well, but it seems like he wouldn’t be as expensive for another team.”