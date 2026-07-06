49ers Insider Doesn’t Hold Back on Brandon Aiyuk Situation

The San Francisco 49ers keep getting videos from wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who might be burning the remaining bridges that he currently has in the NFL. As a result, one person who covers the team believes that the wideout might be having both feet outside the league.

Aiyuk shared another Instagram video on July 4, and it may have created more tension. In the clip, he appeared to take a shot at Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after Daniels was recently met with an NSFW chant about Aiyuk while out in public.

Whether it was because Daniels mostly laughed off the chant without saying much or for another reason, Aiyuk later posted a blunt message on social media directed at the Commanders quarterback.

As a result, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco believes Aiyuk’s time in the NFL could be dwindling.

“I kind of feel like, at this point, he’s talking his way out of the NFL,” Maiocco said in a July 5 video on his YouTube channel. “The one thing is that he’s been saying he’s going to be with the Commanders, that he’s going to sign with the Commanders the next day after the 49ers release him.

“I never really thought that was anywhere near 100 percent. Who knows? It might happen. It still might happen, but the odds of that happening took a precipitous drop.”

Brandon Aiyuk Will Need to Follow Jayden Daniels’ Rules

Furthermore, Maiocco believes that if Daniels doesn’t want to deal with Aiyuk, the signal-caller has the power to influence the team’s decision. Daniels is going into his third season, and he might not want the distraction as he looks to have a bounce-back campaign.

“If Brandon Aiyuk wants to be on the Washington Commanders, he’s going to have to follow the rules of Jayden Daniels,” Maiocco added. “Jayden Daniels could veto that in a heartbeat. “If Adam Peters or Dan Quinn were leaning toward signing Brandon Aiyuk or showing interest in Brandon Aiyuk, and Jayden Daniels doesn’t give it a 100 percent thumbs up, it’s not happening.

“So Brandon Aiyuk is following the rules set by Jayden Daniels. In a lot of ways, Jayden Daniels is the most important person in that organization right now entering his third season. He had a great rookie year, fell off a little bit last year and was also injured.”

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Might Be Burning a Bridge

Maiocco is talking about Daniels’ rules because the latest video from Aiyuk noted that Washington is his team, even though the wideout is still on the Niners and hasn’t made an effort to get off the Reserved/Left Squad list.

“You’re on my team now,” Aiyuk said in the video with Daniels’ Instagram handle tagged (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic). “You follow my rules. Boy, I’m a grown a– man. You’re gonna have to start running behind your momma and I might believe what you’re talking about, but until then, uh-uh.”

Moreover, Daniels appeared to have responded to Aiyuk with a simple picture of Kevin Durant in a pose with his two thumbs down. What that means, only the quarterback knows. Meanwhile, the 49ers wideout responded again, stating that he will be part of the Commanders this season even though he’s still on the Niners.