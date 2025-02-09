Insider Reveals More Details about 49ers and Brock Purdy Negotiations

The San Francisco 49ers are approaching a pivotal offseason, which includes one of the most important decision a franchise can make. Committing finances and time to a starting quarterback, and according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the process has already begun. In her Super Bowl edition of “What I’m Hearing” Russini reveals the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy have starting conversations on a contract extension.

Russini adds that a deal is inevitable with both sides wanting to reach agreement sooner rather than later.

Fred Warner’s Endorsement of Brock Purdy

While talking to Russini on the “Scoop City” Podcast at radio row in New Orleans, 49ers’ linebacker Fred Warner shared a resounding endorsement for Purdy.

“If you truly watch the tape and you watch all the other elite quarterbacks in this league, there’s a common thread amongst all of them: The fact that they’re able to process the game at such a high level, able to create plays with their feet, and make the high-level throws up and down the field. Brock Purdy does all these things. And he was in the MVP conversation a year ago—let’s not forget that he took us to a Super Bowl and he gave us the lead before, obviously, Patrick Mahomes and [Kansas City Chiefs] took it away from us.”

Warner continues by profoundly claiming Purdy as the team’s franchise quarterback.

“Everybody out there, if you have any questions about Brock Purdy, I’m here to tell you – I’m not biased, I know ball. He’s the guy.”

How Much Will the 49ers Pay Purdy?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Purdy’s extension is how much he will command. Russini answered this question earlier in the week during an episode of “The Athletic Football Show” podcast.

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number [$55 to $60 million] that they wind up sitting at.” She also noted that Purdy’s agent would likely push for a higher figure, but ultimately, negotiations will likely settle within that range.

If Purdy lands a contract at the higher end of this spectrum, he would be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. However, surpassing Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys seems unlikely. Russini suggests that Purdy’s focus is not on becoming the league’s highest-paid player but instead wants fair compensation for his contributions.

Despite the potential for a record-breaking deal, Purdy does not seem motivated by money alone. Dianna Russini describes him as a player who simply wants to receive fair compensation while focusing on team success.

“If it was up to Brock Purdy, he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota,” Russini joked. “I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football. I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve and get them a Super Bowl.”

With negotiations expected to begin soon, all eyes will be on how the San Francisco 49ers structure Brock Purdy’s deal and whether it cements him as their franchise quarterback for years to come.