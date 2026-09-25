49ers Insider Gives True Thoughts on Mac Jones Trade Speculation

It’s only two weeks into the 2026 NFL season, but the trade speculation is heating up with San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones at the center of it. In Week 2, a couple of teams lost their starting QB to injury, with Washington Commanders‘ Jayden Daniels and New York Giants’ Jaxson Dart going down.

Moreover, in the Giants‘ case, Jameis Winston didn’t inspire much coming off the bench, going 11-for-27 on his pass attempts for 111 passing yards, one interception, and a passer rating of 37.7. Winston was also sacked twice.

The Giants’ backup will have a chance to show this was a one-off, or New York might have to act quickly if they want to salvage their season.

Nonetheless, this is where Jones’ name enters the speculation, but for NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, he doesn’t see a trade market for the 49ers’ backup. At least not right now, given that these teams might not be willing to part with a Day 2 pick for Jones.

“I think if there’s multiple injuries with one team, then maybe Mac Jones comes into play,” Maiocco said in a Sept. 24 video on his YouTube channel. “But also at that point, if you’re a team that has had multiple injuries to your quarterback position, does it make sense then to trade for a guy, give up draft capital, and know that you’re only renting him for half the season?

“In other words, do you think that you can get over the top with Mac Jones as the quarterback? That’s where I’m skeptical. I don’t think that there’s going to be the market for him to the point where the 49ers would trade Mac Jones.”

Niners Insider Doesn’t Rule Out Mac Jones Returning in 2027

Moreover, Maiocco says he’s not ruling out Jones returning next season, even though he’ll be a free agent next year and can test the market to see whether a team will either see him as their starter or let him battle for it. In San Francisco, it’s clear he’s QB2 behind Brock Purdy, and he may be okay with that, but Jones will have a decision to make.

“I haven’t ruled out the possibility that Mac Jones will be back with the 49ers in 2027 because I’m just not 100% convinced that there’s going to be a team that offers him anything better than a backup job. They might pay him more potentially than what the 49ers are willing to pay him, but I’m not sure at this point. It could happen. This is in no way a knock on Mac Jones.

“It’s just how I see the NFL doing business. I just don’t know if there’s a team out there that, when free agency rolls around, is going to say, ‘Oh, we want Mac Jones to be our starter, our no-questions-asked starter.’ I don’t necessarily envision that. It could happen. Of course, there are teams with some bad quarterback situations, some talented young guys or guys who are highly thought of like Cam Ward in Tennessee.”

49ers Urged Not to Trade Mac Jones This Season

Meanwhile, Niners reporter Grant Cohn says the team shouldn’t entertain trading Jones. The backup is major insurance should Purdy suffer an injury this season. Jones proved last season that he can steady the ship if Purdy misses any time.

“What my thought is, if you trade for a player, that’s fine, but you don’t trade a player for a player,” Cohn said in a Sept. 23 livestream on his X account. “You don’t trade Mac Jones because this season is what matters… Don’t trade Mac Jones because now you’ve just created an issue in one place to fix an issue somewhere else. You’re gonna need that backup quarterback.

“You’re gonna need him most likely, and if you don’t, great. But, like, Kurtis Rourke, because he played one good half of a preseason game one time, now you’re gonna trust him for four to six weeks if Brock Purdy gets a high ankle sprain? F— that. Maybe next year, not this year.”