49ers Get Intriguing Take on Von Miller Amid Broncos Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers‘ pass rush has been at the center of conversations, with the team only recording 20 sacks last season. As a result, there’s been speculation about the Niners pursuing a veteran free agent for more depth.

Most of the speculation conversations have been around Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney. However, there’s another name entering that dialogue as a potential short-term solution to improve the team’s pass rush.

In a June 3 video from his YouTube channel, Larry Krueger of KNBR noted that another veteran who makes sense for the Niners is Von Miller.

“I just think that, look, you’re the 49ers and you’ve got some talent,” Krueger said. “You’ve got Romelo Height, you’ve got Mikail Kamara, you’ve got obviously the great Nick Bosa, and you’ve got Mykel Williams, who needs to develop a bag of tricks. Then you’ve got young Romelo Height and young Mykel Kamara.

“What would be the perfect way to introduce Kamara and Height to the NFL? Let them watch Von Miller. Von Miller’s got all the tricks of the trade. All the tricks are in his bag. He can do it, man. He can still do it. And you know what? Von Miller is dangerous, and the good teams in football are sniffing around Von Miller. It always happens, and the 49ers should be that team.”

49ers Edge Rushers Would Benefit From Having Von Miller

Despite being in his late 30s, Miller showed last season with the Washington Commanders. The veteran edge rusher played 420 total snaps on defense, leading to a 64.4 overall PFF defensive grade.

Moreover, Miller generated 36 total pressures, 10 sacks, 22 hurries, and four QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 14 solo tackles.

“I say bring Von Miller back to the place of his greatest performance,” Krueger added. “His greatest performance was Super Bowl 50 for the Broncos against the Panthers at Levi’s. And he would be a fantastic addition.

“So much about rushing the passer is about technique and it’s about knowledge. That’s why the Niners always brought back Kevin Greene, and Charles Haley had a stint at the end, because the knowledge you have as an outside rusher is stuff that can help you sack the quarterback in the present. Having that knowledge is really, really important. So, I think it makes sense if you could go after Von Miller.”

Broncos Return for Von Miller Unlikely

Nonetheless, there’s speculation that Miller could return to the Denver Broncos for one final act before his career is over. The Broncos are coming off an AFC title game appearance last season and are potential contenders this upcoming campaign.

However, 9News’ Mike Klis doesn’t see that reunion as a possibility, at least not now.

“It’s unlikely the Broncos would bring back Von Miller, but stranger things have happened,” Klis wrote in a May 31 article.

As a result, it will be interesting to see if the Niners decide that Miller might be the veteran that they want to improve their pass rush. Nonetheless, they could also go with another option, such as Bosa or Clowney, who can still get to the QB at their age.