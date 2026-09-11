Is Brandon Aiyuk Playing? Latest News on 49ers WR

Brandon Aiyuk is not playing for the San Francisco 49ers right now, and he will not be part of the team’s Week 1 lineup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Aiyuk remains under contract with San Francisco, but the 49ers list the wide receiver on the reserve/left squad list, meaning he is not part of their active roster. General manager John Lynch reinforced that status on Aug. 31, saying “nothing has changed” with Aiyuk and that, because of the designation, “he’s just not on our roster.”

That distinction explains the unusual situation surrounding Aiyuk: He has not been released and is not a free agent, but he also is not occupying one of San Francisco’s active roster spots.

Brandon Aiyuk Will Not Play for 49ers in Week 1

There is no uncertainty about Aiyuk’s availability for San Francisco’s season opener.

The 49ers’ official roster currently places him under Reserve/Left Squad, and he does not appear on the team’s offensive depth chart. San Francisco instead lists Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. as its starting wide receivers, with De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins among the options behind them.

Aiyuk also is not part of the team’s Week 1 injury report because this is no longer simply an injury-status question.

The former second-team All-Pro has not played in an NFL game since suffering a major knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024. He missed the entire 2025 season before San Francisco placed him on the reserve/left squad list in December.

Heavy previously detailed how Aiyuk remained outside the 49ers’ active roster after final cuts, even as Demarcus Robinson took over Aiyuk’s former No. 11 jersey.

Why Is Brandon Aiyuk Still on the 49ers?

The strange part is that San Francisco has made clear it does not envision Aiyuk playing for the team again.

Back in January, Lynch said it was “safe to say” Aiyuk had played his final snap with the 49ers. Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said the relationship deteriorated after Aiyuk stopped reporting to the facility and communicating with the organization during his rehabilitation.

But saying the relationship is over is different from formally releasing him.

The 49ers voided $27 million in 2026 guarantees in Aiyuk’s contract after determining he had defaulted on the deal. Lynch also said San Francisco did not owe the receiver the nearly $25 million option bonus that had been scheduled for Sept. 1.

Aiyuk, meanwhile, has publicly said he does not intend to seek reinstatement with the 49ers. As long as he remains on the reserve/left squad list, San Francisco retains his contractual rights and he cannot simply sign with another NFL team.

What Has to Happen for Aiyuk to Play Again?

That leaves Aiyuk’s next NFL game without a firm timetable.

For the situation to move forward, Aiyuk would need to seek reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. San Francisco could then potentially release or trade him, opening a path to another team. NBC Sports reported in June that seeking reinstatement would put Aiyuk in position to report and potentially force the next decision from the 49ers.

Until that happens, he remains in an unusual middle ground: still contractually tied to the 49ers, but not actually playing for them.

For San Francisco, the focus has already shifted elsewhere. Evans and Samuel headline the receiver depth chart as the 49ers begin the season, making Aiyuk’s absence a contractual storyline rather than a Week 1 lineup question.

Heavy also has more on the latest reaction to Aiyuk’s standoff and the broader 49ers news entering Week 1.