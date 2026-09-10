Is George Kittle Playing In the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 Game Against the Rams?

The San Francisco 49ers have received the final George Kittle injury update ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday evening in the NFL’s opening weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, George Kittle has been lifted from the injury report and will officially suit up in Melbourne, Australia, for the Niners.

Also, if you look at the San Francisco 49ers’ official injury report, George Kittle does not carry an injury designation for the game.

It’s unclear how many snaps Kittle will play and how featured he is in the passing game, but only the game will be able to tell.

Kittle tore his Achilles in the NFL playoffs last season, and his Week 1 return has set the tone early in the San Francisco 49ers locker room that this Niners team is serious about the product on the field.

Looking at George Kittle’s Remarkable Injury Recovery

Several NFL players tear their Achilles during the season, and many players who tore the key ligament in their ankle did so long before Kittle, yet they are still recovering.

Kittle travelled to Melbourne, Australia, with the team, which was a slight tip-off that he should be good to go for Thursday night’s contest with the Rams, but he’s been a limited participant this entire week leading up to the game.

Sports Writer Thomas Murray wrote (about Kittle):

“The average timeframe to return from an Achilles injury is 9-12 months. He will be returning eight months after injuring it. Six months after he received the surgery, Kittle posted a video of himself working out from his home in Tennessee, where he was seen deadlifting 665 pounds. Near the end of training camp last month, the 49ers activated him from the team’s Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.”

More on Other 49ers’ Players’ Injury Statuses

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers are very healthy heading into their Week 1 game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, and De’Zhaun Stribling are all good to go.

And the huge news on the defensive side of the ball is Nick Bosa being lifted from the injury report as well.

The one questionable player for the 49ers on Thursday is DL James Thompson Jr.