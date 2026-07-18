San Francisco 49ers Announce 3-Year Deal With Intriguing Rookie

The San Francisco 49ers have officially added the second participant in what could become one of their most straightforward training-camp competitions.

San Francisco announced that it signed former Texas punter Jack Bouwmeester to a three-year contract. The team also placed undrafted rookie tight end Khalil Dinkins on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Bouwmeester had already agreed to join the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in April, but the completed contract carries additional significance after his delayed arrival. The Australian punter missed the team’s offseason practices while awaiting a work visa.

He can now begin trying to make up that lost ground against veteran Corliss Waitman.

Jack Bouwmeester Gives 49ers a True Punter Competition

Waitman signed a one-year contract with San Francisco in March and entered the offseason as the only punter participating in practices. Bouwmeester’s absence allowed the veteran to receive all the available work with kicker Eddy Piñeiro and long snapper Jon Weeks.

That continuity gives Waitman an early advantage. His NFL experience does, too.

Waitman averaged 45.5 yards per punt with a 41.7-yard net average during the 2025 season, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. He also placed 41.9% of his attempts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Bouwmeester nevertheless has a résumé capable of making the competition meaningful.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound rookie recorded 213 punts for 9,338 yards across stops at Michigan State, Utah and Texas. He averaged 43.8 yards for his college career and improved that figure to 44.5 yards during his final season with the Longhorns.

Placement may be his most compelling trait. Bouwmeester put 23 punts inside the 20 during his Texas season, according to Burnt Orange Nation. Against Ohio State, three of his four punts were downed inside the 10. He previously earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition at Utah in 2023 and second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024.

The challenge will be translating that control to an NFL operation after missing valuable offseason repetitions.

Punting competitions are not determined only by gross average. Hang time, directional control, operation time and chemistry with the coverage unit all factor into the decision. Bouwmeester must also establish himself as a reliable holder if that responsibility is included in San Francisco’s plans.

San Francisco Is Still Searching for Long-Term Stability

The competition represents another chapter in the 49ers’ recent special-teams turnover.

San Francisco released longtime punter Mitch Wishnowsky in May 2025 and replaced him with Thomas Morstead. Morstead averaged 43.6 yards on 44 punts during the 2025 season, with 22 attempts landing inside the 20. The 49ers then moved to Waitman rather than bringing Morstead back for another season.

Waitman offers the safer option because he has produced at the NFL level. Bouwmeester offers a younger developmental alternative and is now under contract for three seasons.

The length of Bouwmeester’s deal should not be interpreted as a guarantee that he will win the job. Three-year contracts are common for undrafted rookies, and no guaranteed compensation was disclosed in the team’s announcement.

It does, however, give the 49ers time to develop him if his leg strength and placement translate during camp.

Khalil Dinkins Begins Camp With Another Obstacle

Dinkins’ move to the Active/NFI list is less encouraging for a player facing a difficult path to the roster.

The former Penn State tight end was part of the same undrafted class as Bouwmeester. At 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, Dinkins projects as a physical blocker who could compete for a reserve role and special-teams snaps.

The 49ers did not disclose the nature or severity of his condition. His designation therefore should not be used to predict how much time he will miss.

Any lost practice time is meaningful, however, for an undrafted player attempting to distinguish himself in a crowded position group. Bouwmeester now has his opportunity to begin closing the gap in the punter competition. Dinkins must wait before he can do the same at tight end.