49ers Rookie LB Likely Facing NFL Punishment After Pick-Six

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 at home on Sunday, Nov. 8. The 49ers improved to 7-1. They remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

On the other hand, the Raiders fell to 4-5 and have lost 5 of their last 6 games.

The 49ers’ defense took over in the second half. They recorded 5 turnovers (3 interceptions and 2 fumbles) to seal the game for San Francisco.

Jaden Dugger Likely Faces NFL Punishment

49ers rookie LB Jaden Dugger got the first of five turnovers for the 49ers defense. He intercepted Raiders QB Kirk Cousins on the first play of the second half and took it back 35 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six extended the 49ers’ lead to 28-10.

However, Dugger threw the ball into the stands after his touchdown return, which could result in an NFL fine.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area explained the possibility of Dugger getting fined.

“Not shown: Jaden Dugger chucking the ball into the stands. He got it back, but he is still subject to a fine of $8,357. It falls under “sportsmanship” on the NFL’s fine schedule. The league also considers it a fan safety issue, as it could lead to a tussle for the souvenir,” Maiocco wrote on X.

Dugger finished Sunday’s game with 6 tackles and a pick-six.

Fellow linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw each recorded a fumble recovery. Both cornerback Renardo Green and safety Malik Mustapha recorded an interception.

Jaden Dugger Continues to Impress for the 49ers Defense

The 49ers selected Jaden Dugger with the No. 154 pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Louisiana product drew attention from scouts for his size, length and athleticism. Dugger stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has a 7-foot wingspan.

The linebacker is one of the rookies who continues to impress for the 49ers’ defense.

Dugger has played in all 8 games, making 3 starts. He has recorded 35 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a QB hit and a sack this season.

What’s Next for the 49ers

San Francisco will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys for a Week 10 showdown on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:25 p.m. PST.

The Cowboys (4-5, 1-3 at home) are coming off a narrow 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers will then take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) in Mexico City for an NFC heavyweight matchup in Week 11. The Vikings are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC.