Hi, Subscriber

49ers Rookie LB Likely Facing NFL Punishment After Pick-Six

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Fransisco 49ers Practice & Media Availability
Getty
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jaden Dugger #53 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during a San Fransisco 49ers NFL media availability at AAMI Park on September 08, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 at home on Sunday, Nov. 8. The 49ers improved to 7-1. They remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

On the other hand, the Raiders fell to 4-5 and have lost 5 of their last 6 games.

The 49ers’ defense took over in the second half. They recorded 5 turnovers (3 interceptions and 2 fumbles) to seal the game for San Francisco.

Jaden Dugger Likely Faces NFL Punishment

49ers rookie LB Jaden Dugger got the first of five turnovers for the 49ers defense. He intercepted Raiders QB Kirk Cousins on the first play of the second half and took it back 35 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six extended the 49ers’ lead to 28-10.

However, Dugger threw the ball into the stands after his touchdown return, which could result in an NFL fine.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area explained the possibility of Dugger getting fined.

“Not shown: Jaden Dugger chucking the ball into the stands. He got it back, but he is still subject to a fine of $8,357. It falls under “sportsmanship” on the NFL’s fine schedule. The league also considers it a fan safety issue, as it could lead to a tussle for the souvenir,” Maiocco wrote on X.

Dugger finished Sunday’s game with 6 tackles and a pick-six.

Fellow linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw each recorded a fumble recovery. Both cornerback Renardo Green and safety Malik Mustapha recorded an interception.

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Jaden Dugger #53 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jaden Dugger Continues to Impress for the 49ers Defense

The 49ers selected Jaden Dugger with the No. 154 pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Louisiana product drew attention from scouts for his size, length and athleticism. Dugger stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has a 7-foot wingspan.

The linebacker is one of the rookies who continues to impress for the 49ers’ defense.

Dugger has played in all 8 games, making 3 starts. He has recorded 35 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a QB hit and a sack this season.

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Jaden Dugger #53 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown during the during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

What’s Next for the 49ers

San Francisco will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys for a Week 10 showdown on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:25 p.m. PST.

The Cowboys (4-5, 1-3 at home) are coming off a narrow 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers will then take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) in Mexico City for an NFC heavyweight matchup in Week 11. The Vikings are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

0 Comments

49ers Rookie LB Likely Facing NFL Punishment After Pick-Six

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on 49ers News

More Heavy on 49ers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x