49ers Get Clear Jadeveon Clowney Message Before Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers have been connected to several veteran pass rushers when it comes to speculation. Nonetheless, with training camp nearing, the Niners have yet to dive into the free agent market to sign a veteran who could help their pass rush.

Last season, San Francisco recorded 20 team sacks, and the 49ers are hopeful that the returns of Nick Nosa and Mykel Williams will bolster that number. Moreover, the team also drafted Romello Height in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, the question is whether this is enough to improve the team’s sack total from last season. For KNBR’s Larry Krueger, it isn’t, and he’s urging the Niners to go after veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

“Jadeveon Clowney is 33, and he’s been really productive recently,” Krueger said in a July 9 video on his YouTube channel. “He’s had 23.5 sacks over the past three seasons in the NFL. This guy’s still getting it done. He’s also very versatile. You can line him up on the right side, on the left side or in the A-gaps; you can walk him up on the line of scrimmage like a linebacker in a five-man front. You can play him as a stacked linebacker on the second level or as an off-ball linebacker.

“There are a lot of different things you can do with Jadeveon Clowney. He’s very versatile, and those 23.5 sacks over the past three seasons show he still has it. Plus, he had 8.5 sacks last year with the Dallas Cowboys, whose defense was horrendous, the worst in football. But Matt Eberflus was there, and now Eberflus, who coached Clowney in Dallas, is in San Francisco.”

Jadeveon Clowney Is An Ideal Short-Term Fit for the 49ers

Moreover, Krueger notes that Clowney would be an ideal fit because he’s a short-term answer and wouldn’t present any long-term issues on the 49ers’ salary cap for next season.

“So I think we’ve seen [Clowney] be a true mercenary,” Krueger added. “He’ll go wherever somebody is willing to cut the check [and] scheme-versatile. He’s played in Baltimore [and] in Houston [and] played all over the place; he played in Dallas.

“[Clowney is] a proven veteran pass rusher who’s versatile and productive. He’s a little younger than Von Miller. He’s a little better than Kyle Van Noy. I don’t think Joey Bosa is an option. He’s far cheaper than trading for a Maxx Crosby or even an Alex Highsmith.”

What Would Jadeveon Clowney Bring to the Niners?

Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney played 372 snaps, earning a 79.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 40 total pressures, nine sacks, 29 hurries, two QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 26 solo tackles.

Because Clowney remains productive into his 30s, Krueger believes that the Niners wouldn’t have to worry much if they signed the veteran.

“Clowney’s a vet, right?” Krueger said. “He’s been there, done that [and] entering his 13th NFL season; he’s never had double-digit sacks in any single year. He earned a Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade of at least 80.6 in two of the past three seasons, though. So he’s an effective rusher. He had 71 pressures just two years ago.”