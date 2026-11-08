Jauan Jennings Breaks Silence After 49ers-Vikings Trade Fallout

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings had a trade agreement in place that sent WR Jauan Jennings back to San Francisco, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Nov. 1.

However, Jennings made it clear that he did not want to return to the 49ers for a second stint. The trade fell through.

The 49ers could use a veteran WR like Jennings who is familiar with Kyle Shanahan’s offense after injuries to Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk. But the former fan-favorite opted to stay in Minnesota.

Jauan Jennings Explains Decision to Stay in Minnesota

Jennings explained to Kevin Seifert of ESPN why he ultimately wanted to remain with the Vikings.

“I just thought it was best for both teams,” Jennings told ESPN. “No distractions. I love where I’m at.”

Jennings has seen a significant dip in his production with the Vikings. The WR has recorded only 6 receptions for 54 yards on 10 targets through 6 games.

For comparison, Jennings recorded 55 receptions for 643 yards and 9 touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

Despite Jennings’ lack of usage, the Vikings currently sit as the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a 6-1 record. Minnesota is only behind the 49ers (No. 1 seed) in the NFC standings.

The 49ers and the Vikings will face off on Sunday, Nov. 22, in Mexico City, Mexico, during Week 11 of the NFL season.

Kyle Shanahan Addresses Jauan Jennings Trade Fallout

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the report that Jauan Jennings did not want to return to San Francisco after the two teams agreed on a trade.

Shanahan told reporters earlier this week that he and Jennings had a good conversation on FaceTime, but Jennings said he preferred to stay in Minnesota.

San Francisco did not resign Jennings this offseason. So, the 6-year WR chose to play elsewhere. Jennings joined the Vikings on a one-year, $8 million contract this year.

The 49ers could have used a wideout like Jennings this week. San Francisco will be without Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), and Christian Kirk (knee) against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The 49ers announced on Saturday that they placed Kirk on injured reserve. But the team will get back veteran WR Demarcus Robinson from IR.

Looking Back at Jennings’ Career in San Francisco

Jennings immediately became a fan-favorite with the 49ers. He earned the nickname “3rd and Jauan” for his clutch receptions on third down.

The 29-year-old recorded 210 receptions for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns during his 5-year career in San Francisco.

Jennings’ best season came in 2024. He tallied career-highs in targets (113), receptions (77) and yards (975). He also added 6 touchdowns.