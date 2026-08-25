Jed York Arrest: Trailer Park Rep Breaks Silence on 49ers Owner Drama

San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York was arrested at an Ohio mobile home park during a prostitution sting, but management of the community is pushing back on one apparent assumption about how he ended up there.

York was not directed to a residence at Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community as part of the operation, according to a statement posted by the community and reported by Zain Khan of the New York Post. Instead, management said East Palestine Police Chief James Weingart told them York was arrested there simply because it was where he happened to pull over.

“They were not using addresses in the park as part of their sting operation,” the Wheat Hill statement said.

The distinction adds another piece to the unusual circumstances surrounding York’s August 23 arrest, which came less than three weeks before the 49ers open their 2026 season.

Trailer Park Says Jed York’s Arrest Location Was a Coincidence

Wheat Hill management said it contacted Weingart after national coverage connected the 42-lot East Palestine community with York’s arrest.

According to the statement, the police chief said York’s presence there was coincidental.

“This news of this arrest in our quiet community is just as shocking to us, as to the rest of you,” the statement said.

Court records show York initially faced a charge of engaging in prostitution after prosecutors alleged he responded to an undercover online advertisement and arranged to exchange $140 for sexual activity. Prosecutors later amended that charge to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

York pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. His cellphone was identified as the tool used to facilitate the alleged arrangement. He received concurrent one-day jail sentences, with credit for time served, and was fined $1,150.

The 49ers said the legal matter had been resolved and declined further comment. The NFL, however, said it would review the incident under its Personal Conduct Policy, which applies to owners as well as players and other league personnel. No league discipline has been announced.

What Is Jed York’s Net Worth & Who Owns the 49ers?

York’s arrest has also sparked renewed interest in the wealth and family behind one of the NFL’s most valuable franchises.

There is no authoritative public estimate of York’s personal net worth. Forbes instead estimates that his mother, Denise York, and her family are worth approximately $8.5 billion. The family owns more than 90% of the 49ers, according to Forbes.

That distinction matters because some online estimates attach a specific net worth directly to York without access to the family’s private holdings.

York is the oldest child of Denise DeBartolo York and John York. His grandfather, Edward DeBartolo Sr., purchased the 49ers in 1977, beginning the family’s nearly five-decade connection to the franchise. York became CEO in 2008 and became the team’s principal owner in 2024 after acquiring additional ownership shares from his mother.

He also has deep ties to Ohio. York was born and raised in Youngstown, roughly 20 miles from East Palestine, attended Cardinal Mooney High School and later graduated from Notre Dame with degrees in finance and history.

Jed York Filed for Divorce From Wife Danielle Before Arrest

York’s marital status became another prominent question after the arrest.

As Heavy previously reported, York filed for divorce from his wife, Danielle York, in May 2026, approximately three months before his arrest. The couple had been married for more than 15 years and have two sons.

The divorce filing cited irreconcilable differences. Court records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle showed the couple had agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children, while issues involving their property and other assets had not yet been resolved. The divorce case remained pending at the time of York’s arrest.

Danielle Belluomini York previously worked as a science teacher and has generally maintained a low public profile despite occasionally appearing alongside York at NFL and 49ers events.

York’s Ohio criminal case moved quickly from arrest to plea. The larger question for the 49ers now rests with the NFL, which has not said when its review will be completed or whether York will face punishment under the league’s conduct policy.