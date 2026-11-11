Jerry Rice Drops Strong 49ers Statement After Keenan Allen Trade

The San Francisco 49ers made two moves before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. The 49ers acquired Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Buckner joined the team during their bye week. He played in his first game back with the 49ers in Sunday’s 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco then acquired Colts’ veteran WR Keenan Allen in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick on Tuesday.

The 49ers are in a great position to make a deep playoff run as they currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco owns a 7-1 record.

Jerry Rice Confident in 49ers Following Keenan Allen Trade

49ers legend and Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice joined local Bay Area radio station KNBR earlier on Wednesday to discuss what he expects out of the 49ers this season.

“We should win the whole thing,” Rice told KNBR. “That’s all I have to say. What we have at the WR core, and if we can get these guys healthy all at the same time, it should be a no-brainer.”

Rice is no stranger to winning. The legendary WR won 3 Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1989, 1990 and 1995. He was named the Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after recording 11 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, Rice described Keenan Allen as an ideal fit for QB Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense.

When asked if Allen can step in right away and make a difference, Rice responded, “Yeah, without a doubt with his experience.”

“This guy is not a burner, but he knows how to get open,” Rice continued. “I think with him and Brock, once they got on the same page with his experience and Brock’s experience, it is going to be a match in heaven.”

Keenan Allen Joins Depleted 49ers WR Core

The 49ers are expected to be without star WR Mike Evans on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Evans is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis, which he suffered during the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders.

The veteran WR will miss his third consecutive game. San Francisco also placed WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve on Nov. 7 with a knee injury.

However, San Francisco could get back Deebo Samuel after he missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Samuel is expected to practice with the team on Wednesday.

Keenan Allen steps into a San Francisco receiving corps that featured Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing during their win against the Raiders.

Looking at Keenan Allen This Season

The 34-year-old receiver has proven to still be a reliable pass catcher in any offense. Allen has recorded 40 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown through 8 games this season with the Colts.

Allen would currently lead the 49ers in receptions and be the leading healthy WR in receiving yards. Evans (hurt) has 420 yards.

Now, the veteran Allen gets an upgrade at QB, going from Daniel Jones to Brock Purdy.