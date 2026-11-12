Jerry Rice Makes Strong Statement About San Francisco 49ers WR Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, firmly in first place in the NFC West.

However, they continue to navigate a plethora of injuries, most notably to veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. The 13th-year receiver is in his first season with the 49ers after signing a team-friendly deal this offseason in hopes of competing for a Super Bowl.

Evans got off to an extremely productive start, hauling in 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns across the first six games. Yet, he has missed the last two matchups with Achilles tendinitis, and head coach Kyle Shanahan still considers him week-to-week.

Jerry Rice Makes Strong Statement on Evans

The 49ers have a great roster overall, but whether they can accomplish their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl without Evans on the field remains a major question.

On Wednesday, fellow 49ers icon and NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice joined KNBR to talk about the 49ers. During the appearance, Rice was asked whether he’s concerned about Evans’ injury and if the veteran receiver will be fully healthy by the playoffs.

“I certainly hope so,” Rice said. “I know one thing, this guy, he wants to play no matter what. Whatever injury is bothering him or is a factor… John Lynch and all of those guys.. Kyle Shanahan it’s gotta be difficult because I’m sure he’s in there hear telling them that ‘hey I want to play,’ so if anyone can do it. it’s Mike Evans.”

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Rice Says 49ers ‘Should Win the Whole Thing’

Following the addition of veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen at the trade deadline, Rice shared his belief that the 49ers should be in position to win a Super Bowl.

“We should win the whole thing,” Rice said. “That’s all I have to say. What we have at the receiving core… and if we can get these guys healthy all at the same time, it’s a no brainer.”