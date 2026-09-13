Underrated 49ers Starter Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Upcoming Free Agent

For all the names you know on the San Francisco 49ers, it’s 1 you probably don’t know very well — or know at all — who could be at the top of their free-agency class in 2027.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put little-known starting safety Ji’Ayir Brown on his list of the NFL’s “Most Important” free agents in next year’s cycle after establishing himself as a critical part of the defense over the last 3 seasons.

“Narrowing down the most important free agent for the San Francisco 49ers was admittedly tricky,” Knox wrote on September 12. “With those factors considered, safety Ji’Ayir Brown appears to be the right choice here. He’s been a regular starter since his 2024 sophomore season, he’s allowed a career opposing passer rating of only 87.1 in coverage, and he won’t turn 27 until January. A few of San Francisco’s top stars are likely nearing the end of their careers, but Brown should be a fixture of the future.”

Incredible Value for 49ers on Rookie Contract

Brown, 26, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 87 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and has proven to be an incredible value on a 4-year, $5.39 million rookie contract.

In his 1st 3 seasons, Brown has played in 49 out of 51 regular-season games with 31 starts — and hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season. He’s also shown a knack for filling up the stat sheet with 188 career tackles, 5 interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and 5 TFL in 3 seasons.

Brown played perhaps the best game of his career in a 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII — 11 tackles, 1 pass deflection, and 1 interception off 2-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Junior College Star to Big Ten to NFL Starter

Brown’s path to big-time college football and the NFL isn’t typical for his generation.

He started his college career with 2 seasons at Lackawanna (Pa.) College — a junior college — where he was the Northeast JC Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

After a transfer to Penn State, the 5-foot-11, 202-pound Brown spent 1 season as a backup before spending his final 2 seasons as a starter and closed out his career by being named Defensive MVP of the 2023 Rose Bowl.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Brown would be a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and compared him to Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to line up over the slot, play as a down safety and patrol the outfield as a Cover 1 safety ready to read and range,” Zierlein wrote in 2023. “The lack of speed and explosiveness Brown showed at the NFL Scouting Combine won’t help his draft stock, but he’s a fiery run defender and plays with undeniable coverage instincts. He has an excellent motor that fuels him throughout the game, as well. He needs to play with a little more discipline or veteran quarterbacks and play-callers will bait him into mistakes. Brown’s versatility and football character could help him eventually become an NFL starter.”